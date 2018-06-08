Mattanawcook Academy squads sweep ‘C’ North tennis regional titles

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Ernie Clark , BDN Staff • June 8, 2018 1:01 am

Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln will represent northern Maine in Saturday’s Class C team tennis state championship matches after sweeping the regional finals late Wednesday afternoon at Colby College in Waterville.

The Mattanawcook girls team (15-0) will face South champion Maranacook of Readfield (14-1) while the Lynx boys squad (15-0) will match up against Waynflete of Portland (15-0) in the state finals at Bates College in Lewiston.

Both matches are scheduled to start at 12:45 p.m.

The top-ranked Mattanawcook girls won their second Class C North title in the last three years and their fifth regional championship overall by defeating second-ranked and defending regional champion George Stevens Academy of Blue Hill 5-0.

It marked the third victory of the spring for MA over GSA, though the regular-season meetings were closer with the Lynx winning 4-1 at Lincoln on April 30 and 3-2 at Blue Hill on May 21.

The Lynx were led in the tournament encounter by their lone senior starter Natalie Tilton, a Round of 16 qualifier in this year’s state singles tournament. Tilton won a first-set tiebreaker over GSA’s Lindsay Nevin and went on to a 7-6 (5), 6-4 victory at first singles.

Mattanawcook went on to sweep the three singles matches as junior second seed Katey Libby defeated Julianna Allen 6-2, 6-0 and classmate Emily Tolman topped Courtney Bianco 7-5, 6-1 at third singles.

Mattanawcook capped off the shutout with two doubles victories. Juniors Sydney Jones and Delaney Kneeland topped Chloe Politte and Libby Weed 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 in a hard-fought, three-set match at first doubles, while junior Natalie McCarthy and sophomore Emily Tilton defeated Katie Schweitzer and Yulia Heggestad 6-2, 6-4 at second doubles.

Mattanawcook won 53 of 59 individual matches during the regular season, then defeated No. 8 Calais 5-0 in the regional quarterfinals and No. 4 Orono 4-1 in the semifinals.

Second-ranked Maranacook upset top-ranked and previously undefeated Carrabec of North Anson 3-2 in Thursday’s Class C South final. The Black Bears swept the three singles matches to earn the program’s first regional title.

Top-ranked Mattanawcook captured its first boys regional title since winning the Eastern Maine Class B crown in 1983 by edging No. 2 Orono 3-2.

The Lynx, who defeated the Red Riots 4-1 at Orono on April 23 and 3-2 at Lincoln in their regular-season finale on May 23, won the regional final by sweeping the singles competition.

Top-seeded senior John Farrington defeated Sam Cartwright 7-5, 6-2, junior Alex Brown topped Itai Boss 7-5, 6-3 at second singles and sophomore Griffin Coburn rallied past Calvin Murphy 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-4 at third singles.

Orono won both doubles matches, with Antti Jarvikare and Joseph Astumian shading MA juniors Keegan Dill and Brendan Oliver 6-4, 6-4 at first doubles and Aaron Wilson-McFarlane and Ryan Shorette defeating Lynx junior Kris Milner and senior Tyler Arnold 6-2, 6-2 at second doubles.

It was the third straight postseason victory by a 3-2 count for Mattanawcook, which edged No. 9 Houlton in the quarterfinals and No. 4 Van Buren in the semifinals by the same score after winning 48 of 59 individual matches during the regular season.

The Lynx will face a tough challenge at states against Waynflete, the 10-time defending Class C state champion,

The top-ranked Flyers defeated No. 2 Hall-Dale of Farmingdale 5-0 in Thursday’s Class C South final to improve their record to 15-0. Waynflete won 56 of 60 individual matches during the regular season, then swept through the regional tournament with 5-0 victories over No. 8 Lisbon in the quarterfinals and No. 5 Madison in the semifinals before scoring its third straight postseason shutout against Hall-Dale.