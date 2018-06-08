Local scores, schedule; PVC All-Star teams; golf, Little League results

Updated:
High school playoffs
BASEBALL
NORTH
Semifinals
Saturday, June 9
Class A
A5: No. 6 Mt. Ararat (12-5) at No. 2 Oxford Hills (14-3), noon
A6: No. 4 Lewiston (13-4) at No. 1 Bangor (16-1), 4 p.m.
Class B
B5: No. 6 Gardiner (14-4) at No. 2 Brewer (12-5), 11 a.m.
B6: No. 4 Oceanside (15-3) at No. 1 Ellsworth (16-1), 1 p.m.
Class C
C5: No. 6 Dexter (13-4) at No. 2 Mattanawcook Academy (11-6), 1 p.m.
C6: No. 4 George Stevens (12-5) at No. 1 Houlton (12-3), 1 p.m.
Class D
D5: No. 6 Penobscot Valley (15-3) at No. 2 Bangor Christian (13-4), 10 a.m.
D6: No. 5 Katahdin (12-4) at No. 1 Fort Fairfield (13-2), 3 p.m.
Regional Finals
Tuesday, June 12
Class A
At Morton Field, Augusta
A7: A5 winner vs. A6 winner, 5 p.m.
Class C
At Mansfield Stadium, Bangor
C7: C5 winner vs. C6 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 13
At Mansfield Stadium, Bangor
Class D
D7: D5 winner vs. D6 winner, 3 p.m.
Class B
B7: B5 winner vs. B6 winner, 6:30 p.m.
SOUTH
Semifinals
Saturday, June 9
Class A
A5: No. 3 Portland (13-4) at No. 2 Gorham (13-4), 10 a.m.
A6: No. 9 Falmouth (10-8) at No. 4 Cheverus (12-5), 1 p.m.
Class B
B5: No. 3 Greely (11-6) at No. 2 Cape Elizabeth (12-5), 1 p.m.
B6: No. 5 Mountain Valley (12-5) at No. 1 Wells (15-2), 1 p.m.
Class C
C5: No. 3 Maranacook (14-3) at No. 2 Lisbon (14-3), 11 a.m.
C6: No. 5 Carrabec/Madison (12-5) at No. 1 Hall-Dale (16-1), 11 a.m.
Class D
D5: No. 3 Greenville (14-3) at No. 2 Richmond (15-1), 4 p.m.
D6: No. 4 Buckfield (11-6) at No. 1 Searsport (11-6), 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
NORTH
Semifinals
Friday, June 8
Class D
D5: No. 2 Penobscot Valley 20, No. 3 Katahdin 0
Saturday, June 9
Class A
A5: No. 6 Hampden Academy (8-9) at No. 2 Oxford Hills (14-3), noon
A6: No. 5 Edward Little (10-7) at No. 1 Skowhegan (17-0), noon
Class B
B5: No. 3 Oceanside (16-2) at No. 2 Old Town (16-1), 2 p.m.
B6: No. 5 Foxcroft Academy (15-3) at No. 1 Brewer (17-0), 3 p.m.
Class C
C5: No. 3 Mattanawcook Academy (13-4) at No. 2 Narraguagus (16-1), noon
C6: No. 5 Orono (10-7) at No. 1 Bucksport (16-1), 11 a.m.
Class C
D6: No. 4 Ashland (11-5) at No. 1 Southern Aroostook (15-0), 11 a.m.
Regional Finals
Tuesday, June 12
At Winslow
Class A
A7: A5 winner vs. A6 winner, 4 p.m.
At Coffin Field, Brewer
Class C
C7: C5 winner vs. C6 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 13
At Coffin Field, Brewer
Class B
B7: B5 winner vs. B6 winner, 3 p.m.
Class D
D7: No. 2 Penobscot Valley (18-0) vs. D6 winner, 7 p.m.
SOUTH
Semifinals
Friday, June 8
Class D
D5: No. 3 Buckfield 6, No. 2 Richmond 2
Saturday, June 9
Class A
A5: No. 3 Thornton Academy (14-3) at No. 2 Noble (16-1), 4:30 p.m.
A6: No. 4 Massabesic (13-4) at No. 1 Scarborough (17-0), 10 a.m.
Class B
B5: No. 6 Greely (11-7) at No. 2 Gray-New Gloucester (12-5), 10 a.m.
B6: No. 4 Morse (13-4) at No. 1 Wells (12-5), 11 a.m.
Class C
C5: No. 3 Lisbon (13-4) at No. 2 Sacopee Valley (15-2), 1 p.m.
C6: No. 4 Winthrop (13-4) at No. 1 Madison (17-0), 2 p.m.
Class D
D6: No. 4 Searsport (9-8) at No. 1 Greenville (15-1), 1 p.m.
TEAM TENNIS
Saturday, June 9
State Championships
At Bates, Lewiston
BOYS
Class A
Camden Hills (14-0) vs. Falmouth (15-0), 4:15 p.m.
Class B
Caribou (15-0) vs. Freeport (12-3), 9:15 a.m.
Class C
Mattanawcook Academy (15-0) vs. Waynflete (15-0), 12:45 p.m.
GIRLS
Class A
Lewiston (13-0) vs. Falmouth (15-0), 4:15 p.m.
Class B
Caribou (15-0) vs. Lincoln Acad. (15-0), 9:15 a.m.
Class C
Mattanawcook (15-0) vs. Maranacook (14-1), 12:45 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
CLASS A
NORTH
Semifinals
Friday, June 8
A3: No. 2 Portland 12, No. 3 Windham 6
Saturday, June 9
A4: No. 4 Lewiston (10-3) at No. 1 Falmouth, noon
SOUTH
Semifinals
Saturday, June 9
A3: No. 6 Gorham (6-7) at No. 2 Cape Elizabeth (9-3), 3:30 p.m.
A4: No. 5 South Portland (8-5) at No. 1 Thornton Academy (12-0), 1 p.m.
CLASS B
Quarterfinals
Friday, June 8
B2: No. 3 Yarmouth 17, No. 6 York 10
Saturday, June 9
B1: No. 5 Camden Hills (8-4) at No. 4 Messalonskee (7-5), 11 a.m.
B3: No. 7 Mt. Ararat (7-6) at No. 2 Brunswick (9-3), 1 p.m.
B4: No. 9 Gardiner (6-7) at No. 1 Greely (9-3)
CLASS C
Thursday, June 7
Quarterfinals
C1: No. 4 Waynflete 13, No. 5 Oak Hill 6
C3: No. 2 Fryeburg Academy 9, No. 7 Wells 6
GIRLS LACROSSE
CLASS A
NORTH
Saturday, June 9
Semifinals
A3: No. 3 Portland (10-3) at No. 2 Cheverus (8-4), 11 a.m.
A4: No. 4 Windham (8-5) at No. 1 Falmouth (10-2), 2:30 p.m.
South
Saturday, June 9
Semifinals
A4: No. 3 Thornton Acad. (6-7) at No. 2 Massabesic (12-1), 5:30 p.m.
A5: No. 4 South Portland (6-7) at No. 1 Kennebunk (12-0), 11 a.m.
CLASS B
Saturday, June 9
Quarterfinals
B1: No. 5 Biddeford (10-2) at No. 4 Messalonskee (8-4), 2 p.m.
B2: No. 6 Waynflete (6-6) at No. 3 Greely (8-4), 5 p.m.
B3: No. 7 York (7-6) at No. 2 Cape Elizabeth (7-5), 12:30 p.m.
B4: No. 9 Brunswick (6-7) at No. 1 Yarmouth (10-2), 2 p.m.
CLASS C
Quarterfinals
Friday, June 8
C2: No. 6 Erskine Acad. 6, No. 3 Winslow 5
C3: No. 2 St. Dominic 20, No. 7 Maine Girls Acad. 4
C4: No. 1 Lake Region 19, No. 8 North Yarmouth Acad. 6
Tuesday, June 12
Semifinals
C5: No. 6 Erskine Acad. (9-4) vs. No. 2 St. Dominic (10-3)
C6: No. 4 Freeport (9-4) vs. No. 1 Lake Region (11-2)
All-star teams
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Penobscot Valley Conference
Boys
All-Academic
Emerson Duplissie-Cyr, Caribou, Alec Cyr, Caribou, Seth Beidelman, Caribou, Payton Cole, Ellsworth, Arthur Jodrey, Ellsworth, Andrew McCullough, Ellsworth, Dylan Taplin, Ellsworth, Ian Squire, Washington Academy, Gabe Michael, MDI, Nolan Murphy, MDI, John Farrington, Mattanawcook Academy, Tyler Arnold, Mattanawcook Academy, Russell Sossong, Old Town, Sean Austin Soucy, Old Town, Dakota Madden, Old Town, Alex Allain, Hermon, Nick Powers, Schenck, Hunter McLaughlin, Schenck, Duncan Waanders, John Bapst, Ben Allan Rahill, Orono, Adam Bagley, PCHS, Tim Youngfellow, Houlton, Devin Ivey, Houlton, Jeremy Cook, Houlton
Girls
All-Academic
Kyra Thibeault, Caribou, Ashley Matlock, Caribou, Gabrielle Marquis, Caribou, Ciara Richards, Caribou, Cameryn Farnsworth, Washington Academy, Maggie Hood, Washington Academy, Emily Banks, MDI, Eleanor Bridgers, MDI, Emily Homer, MDI, Cali Turner, PCHS, Natalie Tilton, Mattanawcook Academy, Isla Brownlow, GSA, Hope Dorr, Old Town, Sage Phillips, Old Town, Isabelle Ward, Old Town, Rheylan Burke, Old Town, Madison Pullen, Hermon, Madison Willis, Hermon, Emily Cole, Schenck, Allison Noddin, Schenck, Haliley Johnston, Schenck, Abigail Carson, PVHS, Paige Thibodeau, PVHS, Christine Brown, PVHS, Crystal Bell, John Bapst, Hayley Grover, John Bapst, Grace Harman, John Bapst, Becca Johnson, John Bapst, Grace Philippon, John Bapst, Kylee Roberts, John Bapst, Juliet Watkins, John Bapst, Elise Beaudry, Dexter, Savanna Tilley, Dexter, Becca Gallandt, Orono, Emily Witham, Orono, Auralee Mayfield, Orono, Grace Lee, Orono, Sydnee Steihl, Orono, Maggie Banks, Lee, Audrey Nicholas, Lee,
Lynzi Rideout, Lee, Rebecca Mooers, Houlton, Emily Miller, Houlton
PVC All-Conference
Class B Boys
First team — Singles: Parker Deprey, Caribou, Andre Daigle, Presque Isle, Norman Jodrey, Ellsworth, Doubles: Bailey Griffeth, Caribou, Sawyer Deprey, Caribou, Griffin Loomis, Foxcroft Academy, Brandon Weston, Foxcroft Academy; Co-coaches of the Year: John Habeeb, Caribou, Ryan Dankert, Foxcroft Academy; Player of the Year, Parker Deprey, Caribou,Second Team — Singles: Kazu Kawashima, Foxcroft Academy, Matt Sforza, Hermon, Drake Janes, MDI, Doubles: Emerson Duplissie, Cyr, Caribou, Seth Beidelman, Caribou, RJ Nelson, Foxcroft Academy, Drew Dankert, Foxcroft Academy; Honorable Mention: Alec Cyr, Caribou, Caleb Braley, Old Town
Class C Boys
First Team — Singles: Dat Duong, Lee, Kent Fang, GSA, Eben Cooley, PCHS, Doubles: Keegan Dill, MA, Branden Oliver, MA, Antti Jarvikare, OHS, Ben Allen, Rahill, OHS, Coach of the Year: Aaron Ward, MA, Player of the Year: Dat Duong, Lee, Second Team — Singles: John Farrington, MA, Nick Powers, Schenck, Alex Brown, MA; Doubles: Isaac Vega, Houlton, Jaron Gentle, Houlton, Ryan Shorette, OHS, Aaron Wilson, McFarlane, OHS; Third Team — Singles: Devon Emrick, Deer, Isle, Quinn Stabler, GSA, Caleb Rolfe, PCHS, Doubles: Ben Grant, Houlton, Nate DeLucca, Houlton, Oscar Son, GSA, Joey Mitchell, GSA
Class B Girls
First Team — Singles: Gabrielle Marquis, Caribou, Crystal Bell, John Bapst, Ashley Matlock, Caribou; Doubles: Paige Plissey, Hermon, Maddie Pullen, Hermon, Ciara Richards, Caribou, Madison Stratton, Caribou, Co-coaches of the Year; John Habeeb, Caribou, Shawn Good, Player of the Year: Gabrielle Marquis, Caribou, Second Team — Singles: Becca Johnson, John Bapst, Ellie Bridgers, MDI, Alex Allain, Hermon, Doubles: Kyra Thibeault, Caribou, Samantha Tourk, Caribou, Grace Philippon, John Bapst, Lisa Murphy, John Bapst, Honorable Mention: Miriam Nelson, Ellsworth, Hailey Holmquist, Caribou
Class C Girls
First Team — Singles: Lindsay Nevin, GSA, Haley Donovan, Calais, Natalie Tilton, MA; Doubles: Delaney Kneeland, MA, Sydney Jones, MA, Chloe Politte, GSA, Libby Weed, GSA; Coach of the Year: Aaron Ward, MA, Player of the Year: Natalie Tilton, MA,, Second Team — Singles: Emily Witham, Orono, Cecilia Foccardi, Calais, Lili McCormack, PCHS; Doubles: Marie Freidichs, MA, Sarah Hanington, MA, Julia Heggestad, GSA, Katie Schziwer, GSA; Third Team — Singles: Rebecca Mooers, Houlton, Audrey Nicholas, Sydney Lorom, Houlton; Doubles: Olivia Peakes, Dexter, Abigail Wakefield, Dexter, Leah Costello, Orono, Izzy Baker, Orono
Golf
LOCAL
At Pine Hill GC
RH Foster Senior League — Modified Stableford Blind Draw: 1..Bob Sekera, Peter Beatham Chris Dunifer, +9; 2. Robbie Robinson, Jim Hancock, Don Goodness, +3; 3..Ralph Holyoke, Steve Smith, Mary Ann Beatham, -1; 4. Tim Gallant, Kermit Bailey, Grady Stevenson, even; 5. Dick Crawford, Doug Higgins, Dave Barber, -2; 6. Bob King, Duane Hanson, Ed St. Heart, -7; 7. Dick Reed, Bruce Dunifer, Wayne Harriman, -9; Pins: No. 7 Ralph holyoke 9-11; No. 9 Bruce Dunifer 10-11; No. 16 Dave Barber 15-8; High Stableford: Mary Ann Beatham +5
At Kebo Valley GC
Pins and Skins — Net Skins: 2. Stephen Leiser, 6. Calvin Beal, 7. Chris Coston, 15. Goodie Goodwin, 16. John Vickery; Gross Skins: 1. Phil O’Hearn, 4. Wyman Tapley, 8. Zach Rossignol, 13. Goodie Goodwin, 17. Zach Rossignol; Pins: 4. Ralph Backman 4-6, 6. Bub Smith 7-7, 9. Judd Strang 9-6, 15. Ben Welch 5-9
Batter up
BASEBALL
Little League
At Old Town
Bell’s IGA 19, Aubuchon 10
Bell’s IGA top hitters: Preston Vose 2 singles, double, triple; Grayson Thibeault 2 doubles, triple; Jaden Powers single, home run; winning pitcher: Vose; Aubuchon: Joey Campbell 3 singles, Carson Ellis 2 singles, triple; Matt Brawn single, triple
Major League
At Orono
Dirigo Pines 9, BBSC 0
Dirigo Pines top hitters: Pierce Walston double, single; Noah Schaff 2 singles; winning pitcher: Pierce Walston (combined no-hitter with Kase Walston)
