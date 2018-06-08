Local scores, schedule; PVC All-Star teams; golf, Little League results

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

June 8, 2018 9:22 pm

Updated: June 8, 2018 9:22 pm

High school playoffs

BASEBALL

NORTH

Semifinals

Saturday, June 9

Class A

A5: No. 6 Mt. Ararat (12-5) at No. 2 Oxford Hills (14-3), noon

A6: No. 4 Lewiston (13-4) at No. 1 Bangor (16-1), 4 p.m.

Class B

B5: No. 6 Gardiner (14-4) at No. 2 Brewer (12-5), 11 a.m.

B6: No. 4 Oceanside (15-3) at No. 1 Ellsworth (16-1), 1 p.m.

Class C

C5: No. 6 Dexter (13-4) at No. 2 Mattanawcook Academy (11-6), 1 p.m.

C6: No. 4 George Stevens (12-5) at No. 1 Houlton (12-3), 1 p.m.

Class D

D5: No. 6 Penobscot Valley (15-3) at No. 2 Bangor Christian (13-4), 10 a.m.

D6: No. 5 Katahdin (12-4) at No. 1 Fort Fairfield (13-2), 3 p.m.

Regional Finals

Tuesday, June 12

Class A

At Morton Field, Augusta

A7: A5 winner vs. A6 winner, 5 p.m.

Class C

At Mansfield Stadium, Bangor

C7: C5 winner vs. C6 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 13

At Mansfield Stadium, Bangor

Class D

D7: D5 winner vs. D6 winner, 3 p.m.

Class B

B7: B5 winner vs. B6 winner, 6:30 p.m.

SOUTH

Semifinals

Saturday, June 9

Class A

A5: No. 3 Portland (13-4) at No. 2 Gorham (13-4), 10 a.m.

A6: No. 9 Falmouth (10-8) at No. 4 Cheverus (12-5), 1 p.m.

Class B

B5: No. 3 Greely (11-6) at No. 2 Cape Elizabeth (12-5), 1 p.m.

B6: No. 5 Mountain Valley (12-5) at No. 1 Wells (15-2), 1 p.m.

Class C

C5: No. 3 Maranacook (14-3) at No. 2 Lisbon (14-3), 11 a.m.

C6: No. 5 Carrabec/Madison (12-5) at No. 1 Hall-Dale (16-1), 11 a.m.

Class D

D5: No. 3 Greenville (14-3) at No. 2 Richmond (15-1), 4 p.m.

D6: No. 4 Buckfield (11-6) at No. 1 Searsport (11-6), 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

NORTH

Semifinals

Friday, June 8

Class D

D5: No. 2 Penobscot Valley 20, No. 3 Katahdin 0

Saturday, June 9

Class A

A5: No. 6 Hampden Academy (8-9) at No. 2 Oxford Hills (14-3), noon

A6: No. 5 Edward Little (10-7) at No. 1 Skowhegan (17-0), noon

Class B

B5: No. 3 Oceanside (16-2) at No. 2 Old Town (16-1), 2 p.m.

B6: No. 5 Foxcroft Academy (15-3) at No. 1 Brewer (17-0), 3 p.m.

Class C

C5: No. 3 Mattanawcook Academy (13-4) at No. 2 Narraguagus (16-1), noon

C6: No. 5 Orono (10-7) at No. 1 Bucksport (16-1), 11 a.m.

Class C

D6: No. 4 Ashland (11-5) at No. 1 Southern Aroostook (15-0), 11 a.m.

Regional Finals

Tuesday, June 12

At Winslow

Class A

A7: A5 winner vs. A6 winner, 4 p.m.

At Coffin Field, Brewer

Class C

C7: C5 winner vs. C6 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 13

At Coffin Field, Brewer

Class B

B7: B5 winner vs. B6 winner, 3 p.m.

Class D

D7: No. 2 Penobscot Valley (18-0) vs. D6 winner, 7 p.m.

SOUTH

Semifinals

Friday, June 8

Class D

D5: No. 3 Buckfield 6, No. 2 Richmond 2

Saturday, June 9

Class A

A5: No. 3 Thornton Academy (14-3) at No. 2 Noble (16-1), 4:30 p.m.

A6: No. 4 Massabesic (13-4) at No. 1 Scarborough (17-0), 10 a.m.

Class B

B5: No. 6 Greely (11-7) at No. 2 Gray-New Gloucester (12-5), 10 a.m.

B6: No. 4 Morse (13-4) at No. 1 Wells (12-5), 11 a.m.

Class C

C5: No. 3 Lisbon (13-4) at No. 2 Sacopee Valley (15-2), 1 p.m.

C6: No. 4 Winthrop (13-4) at No. 1 Madison (17-0), 2 p.m.

Class D

D6: No. 4 Searsport (9-8) at No. 1 Greenville (15-1), 1 p.m.

TEAM TENNIS

Saturday, June 9

State Championships

At Bates, Lewiston

BOYS

Class A

Camden Hills (14-0) vs. Falmouth (15-0), 4:15 p.m.

Class B

Caribou (15-0) vs. Freeport (12-3), 9:15 a.m.

Class C

Mattanawcook Academy (15-0) vs. Waynflete (15-0), 12:45 p.m.

GIRLS

Class A

Lewiston (13-0) vs. Falmouth (15-0), 4:15 p.m.

Class B

Caribou (15-0) vs. Lincoln Acad. (15-0), 9:15 a.m.

Class C

Mattanawcook (15-0) vs. Maranacook (14-1), 12:45 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

CLASS A

NORTH

Semifinals

Friday, June 8

A3: No. 2 Portland 12, No. 3 Windham 6

Saturday, June 9

A4: No. 4 Lewiston (10-3) at No. 1 Falmouth, noon

SOUTH

Semifinals

Saturday, June 9

A3: No. 6 Gorham (6-7) at No. 2 Cape Elizabeth (9-3), 3:30 p.m.

A4: No. 5 South Portland (8-5) at No. 1 Thornton Academy (12-0), 1 p.m.

CLASS B

Quarterfinals

Friday, June 8

B2: No. 3 Yarmouth 17, No. 6 York 10

Saturday, June 9

B1: No. 5 Camden Hills (8-4) at No. 4 Messalonskee (7-5), 11 a.m.

B3: No. 7 Mt. Ararat (7-6) at No. 2 Brunswick (9-3), 1 p.m.

B4: No. 9 Gardiner (6-7) at No. 1 Greely (9-3)

CLASS C

Thursday, June 7

Quarterfinals

C1: No. 4 Waynflete 13, No. 5 Oak Hill 6

C3: No. 2 Fryeburg Academy 9, No. 7 Wells 6

GIRLS LACROSSE

CLASS A

NORTH

Saturday, June 9

Semifinals

A3: No. 3 Portland (10-3) at No. 2 Cheverus (8-4), 11 a.m.

A4: No. 4 Windham (8-5) at No. 1 Falmouth (10-2), 2:30 p.m.

South

Saturday, June 9

Semifinals

A4: No. 3 Thornton Acad. (6-7) at No. 2 Massabesic (12-1), 5:30 p.m.

A5: No. 4 South Portland (6-7) at No. 1 Kennebunk (12-0), 11 a.m.

CLASS B

Saturday, June 9

Quarterfinals

B1: No. 5 Biddeford (10-2) at No. 4 Messalonskee (8-4), 2 p.m.

B2: No. 6 Waynflete (6-6) at No. 3 Greely (8-4), 5 p.m.

B3: No. 7 York (7-6) at No. 2 Cape Elizabeth (7-5), 12:30 p.m.

B4: No. 9 Brunswick (6-7) at No. 1 Yarmouth (10-2), 2 p.m.

CLASS C

Quarterfinals

Friday, June 8

C2: No. 6 Erskine Acad. 6, No. 3 Winslow 5

C3: No. 2 St. Dominic 20, No. 7 Maine Girls Acad. 4

C4: No. 1 Lake Region 19, No. 8 North Yarmouth Acad. 6

Tuesday, June 12

Semifinals

C5: No. 6 Erskine Acad. (9-4) vs. No. 2 St. Dominic (10-3)

C6: No. 4 Freeport (9-4) vs. No. 1 Lake Region (11-2)

All-star teams

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Penobscot Valley Conference

Boys

All-Academic

Emerson Duplissie-Cyr, Caribou, Alec Cyr, Caribou, Seth Beidelman, Caribou, Payton Cole, Ellsworth, Arthur Jodrey, Ellsworth, Andrew McCullough, Ellsworth, Dylan Taplin, Ellsworth, Ian Squire, Washington Academy, Gabe Michael, MDI, Nolan Murphy, MDI, John Farrington, Mattanawcook Academy, Tyler Arnold, Mattanawcook Academy, Russell Sossong, Old Town, Sean Austin Soucy, Old Town, Dakota Madden, Old Town, Alex Allain, Hermon, Nick Powers, Schenck, Hunter McLaughlin, Schenck, Duncan Waanders, John Bapst, Ben Allan Rahill, Orono, Adam Bagley, PCHS, Tim Youngfellow, Houlton, Devin Ivey, Houlton, Jeremy Cook, Houlton

Girls

All-Academic

Kyra Thibeault, Caribou, Ashley Matlock, Caribou, Gabrielle Marquis, Caribou, Ciara Richards, Caribou, Cameryn Farnsworth, Washington Academy, Maggie Hood, Washington Academy, Emily Banks, MDI, Eleanor Bridgers, MDI, Emily Homer, MDI, Cali Turner, PCHS, Natalie Tilton, Mattanawcook Academy, Isla Brownlow, GSA, Hope Dorr, Old Town, Sage Phillips, Old Town, Isabelle Ward, Old Town, Rheylan Burke, Old Town, Madison Pullen, Hermon, Madison Willis, Hermon, Emily Cole, Schenck, Allison Noddin, Schenck, Haliley Johnston, Schenck, Abigail Carson, PVHS, Paige Thibodeau, PVHS, Christine Brown, PVHS, Crystal Bell, John Bapst, Hayley Grover, John Bapst, Grace Harman, John Bapst, Becca Johnson, John Bapst, Grace Philippon, John Bapst, Kylee Roberts, John Bapst, Juliet Watkins, John Bapst, Elise Beaudry, Dexter, Savanna Tilley, Dexter, Becca Gallandt, Orono, Emily Witham, Orono, Auralee Mayfield, Orono, Grace Lee, Orono, Sydnee Steihl, Orono, Maggie Banks, Lee, Audrey Nicholas, Lee,

Lynzi Rideout, Lee, Rebecca Mooers, Houlton, Emily Miller, Houlton

PVC All-Conference

Class B Boys

First team — Singles: Parker Deprey, Caribou, Andre Daigle, Presque Isle, Norman Jodrey, Ellsworth, Doubles: Bailey Griffeth, Caribou, Sawyer Deprey, Caribou, Griffin Loomis, Foxcroft Academy, Brandon Weston, Foxcroft Academy; Co-coaches of the Year: John Habeeb, Caribou, Ryan Dankert, Foxcroft Academy; Player of the Year, Parker Deprey, Caribou,Second Team — Singles: Kazu Kawashima, Foxcroft Academy, Matt Sforza, Hermon, Drake Janes, MDI, Doubles: Emerson Duplissie, Cyr, Caribou, Seth Beidelman, Caribou, RJ Nelson, Foxcroft Academy, Drew Dankert, Foxcroft Academy; Honorable Mention: Alec Cyr, Caribou, Caleb Braley, Old Town

Class C Boys

First Team — Singles: Dat Duong, Lee, Kent Fang, GSA, Eben Cooley, PCHS, Doubles: Keegan Dill, MA, Branden Oliver, MA, Antti Jarvikare, OHS, Ben Allen, Rahill, OHS, Coach of the Year: Aaron Ward, MA, Player of the Year: Dat Duong, Lee, Second Team — Singles: John Farrington, MA, Nick Powers, Schenck, Alex Brown, MA; Doubles: Isaac Vega, Houlton, Jaron Gentle, Houlton, Ryan Shorette, OHS, Aaron Wilson, McFarlane, OHS; Third Team — Singles: Devon Emrick, Deer, Isle, Quinn Stabler, GSA, Caleb Rolfe, PCHS, Doubles: Ben Grant, Houlton, Nate DeLucca, Houlton, Oscar Son, GSA, Joey Mitchell, GSA

Class B Girls

First Team — Singles: Gabrielle Marquis, Caribou, Crystal Bell, John Bapst, Ashley Matlock, Caribou; Doubles: Paige Plissey, Hermon, Maddie Pullen, Hermon, Ciara Richards, Caribou, Madison Stratton, Caribou, Co-coaches of the Year; John Habeeb, Caribou, Shawn Good, Player of the Year: Gabrielle Marquis, Caribou, Second Team — Singles: Becca Johnson, John Bapst, Ellie Bridgers, MDI, Alex Allain, Hermon, Doubles: Kyra Thibeault, Caribou, Samantha Tourk, Caribou, Grace Philippon, John Bapst, Lisa Murphy, John Bapst, Honorable Mention: Miriam Nelson, Ellsworth, Hailey Holmquist, Caribou

Class C Girls

First Team — Singles: Lindsay Nevin, GSA, Haley Donovan, Calais, Natalie Tilton, MA; Doubles: Delaney Kneeland, MA, Sydney Jones, MA, Chloe Politte, GSA, Libby Weed, GSA; Coach of the Year: Aaron Ward, MA, Player of the Year: Natalie Tilton, MA,, Second Team — Singles: Emily Witham, Orono, Cecilia Foccardi, Calais, Lili McCormack, PCHS; Doubles: Marie Freidichs, MA, Sarah Hanington, MA, Julia Heggestad, GSA, Katie Schziwer, GSA; Third Team — Singles: Rebecca Mooers, Houlton, Audrey Nicholas, Sydney Lorom, Houlton; Doubles: Olivia Peakes, Dexter, Abigail Wakefield, Dexter, Leah Costello, Orono, Izzy Baker, Orono

Golf

LOCAL

At Pine Hill GC

RH Foster Senior League — Modified Stableford Blind Draw: 1..Bob Sekera, Peter Beatham Chris Dunifer, +9; 2. Robbie Robinson, Jim Hancock, Don Goodness, +3; 3..Ralph Holyoke, Steve Smith, Mary Ann Beatham, -1; 4. Tim Gallant, Kermit Bailey, Grady Stevenson, even; 5. Dick Crawford, Doug Higgins, Dave Barber, -2; 6. Bob King, Duane Hanson, Ed St. Heart, -7; 7. Dick Reed, Bruce Dunifer, Wayne Harriman, -9; Pins: No. 7 Ralph holyoke 9-11; No. 9 Bruce Dunifer 10-11; No. 16 Dave Barber 15-8; High Stableford: Mary Ann Beatham +5

At Kebo Valley GC

Pins and Skins — Net Skins: 2. Stephen Leiser, 6. Calvin Beal, 7. Chris Coston, 15. Goodie Goodwin, 16. John Vickery; Gross Skins: 1. Phil O’Hearn, 4. Wyman Tapley, 8. Zach Rossignol, 13. Goodie Goodwin, 17. Zach Rossignol; Pins: 4. Ralph Backman 4-6, 6. Bub Smith 7-7, 9. Judd Strang 9-6, 15. Ben Welch 5-9

Batter up

BASEBALL

Little League

At Old Town

Bell’s IGA 19, Aubuchon 10

Bell’s IGA top hitters: Preston Vose 2 singles, double, triple; Grayson Thibeault 2 doubles, triple; Jaden Powers single, home run; winning pitcher: Vose; Aubuchon: Joey Campbell 3 singles, Carson Ellis 2 singles, triple; Matt Brawn single, triple

Major League

At Orono

Dirigo Pines 9, BBSC 0

Dirigo Pines top hitters: Pierce Walston double, single; Noah Schaff 2 singles; winning pitcher: Pierce Walston (combined no-hitter with Kase Walston)