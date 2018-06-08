Maine athlete unable to defend national title in NCAA Division I long jump

Timothy Gonzelez | AP Timothy Gonzelez | AP

By Ernie Clark , BDN Staff • June 8, 2018 11:59 am

Kate Hall of Casco, a junior at the University of Georgia, was unable to defend her 2017 national title in the long jump on Thursday evening at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Hall placed 16th among 24 competitors in the event after not advancing to the final round of competition. Her best jump was 20 feet, 1 3/4 inches, well short of the 22-1 she leaped to win the long jump a year ago.

Her teammate at Georgia, senior Keturah Orji, won this year’s event with a best of 21-10 3/4.

Two other Mainers remain in the NCAA competition. Isaiah Harris, a junior from Lewiston and Penn State University, will run in the men’s 800-meter final at 9:44 p.m. Friday. Hannah Steelman of Orono, representing Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, will compete in the women’s 5,000 meters at 8:25 p.m. Saturday.

