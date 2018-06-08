Saturday, June 9, 2018: BDN wrong on child welfare reforms, Golden best for 2nd District, go vote

June 8, 2018 8:00 am

BDN wrong on child welfare reforms

I write in response to the June 1 BDN editorial, “Improving child welfare will take much more than LePage’s 3 quick fixes.” This misstates my recommendations regarding reforming Maine’s child welfare system.

Two weeks ago, in response to the initial report presented by the Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability, I stated, “It is important, however, that we have as much information as possible from all parties involved in this system before making significant changes that may have to be revised after additional formal reviews are completed.” The press release also noted that additional recommendations will be forthcoming from the Department of Health and Human Services and the Child Death and Serious Injury Review Panel.

When I testified last week to the Government Oversight Committee, I presented a DHHS report describing more than 20 reforms identified in their internal review that they are already implementing, and I provided greater detail about three of those initiatives that will likely require legislation. Nowhere did I insinuate that my administration’s reforms or recommendations for statutory changes would be either “quick” or limited to only those three initiatives.

I am disappointed that the editorial board is belittling these critical reforms. Reforming our child welfare system will not be quick, and it will take hard work. However, I understand from my own history growing up in an abusive situation how essential this work is. I vow to lead the needed reforms so Maine’s system will always put the best interests of our children first.

Paul R. LePage

Governor

Augusta

Get out and vote

I volunteer for AARP Maine at different times during the year because I appreciate their non-partisan approach to things. Even within my circle of family and friends in these complicated political times, issues can get contentious and complicated. Not so in my experience as an AARP volunteer. They focus on the issues that we can all agree on: Financial security, healthier and safer communities for all people, support for caregivers, and protections from scams and fraud.

Now we are working to spread the word about how important it is to get out and vote in the upcoming primary election. No matter what your political persuasion may be, we can all agree that voting is an American privilege, one that is sometimes taken for granted. Maine has a proud tradition of great turnout at the polls for Mainers 60 and older and these midterm elections should be no different because they are so important. AARP is urging all of us to vote through their “Be The Difference” campaign which is something I can really get behind.

Let’s get all of our 50-plus and 60-plus selves to the polls on June 12 and create some positive change for Maine.

Linda Dougherty

AARP Maine Outreach Volunteer

Orono

Poliquin works across the aisle

When it comes to passing legislation, Rep. Bruce Poliquin is not afraid to reach across the aisle and work with his colleagues. He recently exemplified this quality when he introduced a bill with Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez.

This bill provides housing resources to female victims of sexual violence since Poliquin and Gonzalez learned that nearly half of homeless women in the United States give sexual violence as the primary reason for putting them out on the streets. Because of Poliquin’s compromising abilities, these women will have a safe space to call home and Maine will have gain the resources and education necessary for preventing further sexual violence.

Poliquin continues to work with his colleagues across the political spectrum to pass legislation that improves the lives of voters in the 2nd district.

Debbi Perkins

Millinocket

Golden best for 2nd District

Originally from Leeds, Jared Golden is a Democratic candidate who is running in the June 12 primary election, for the Congressional seat now held by Republican Bruce Poliquin. I believe he is not only the best person to beat Bruce Poliquin in the November election, but also the best person to represent Maine’s largely rural 2nd District in Congress. I am more and more impressed by this young, quietly passionate former Marine who served two tours of combat duty, in Iraq and Afghanistan, after the terrible events of 9/11.

After he returned home from military service, Golden attended Bates College, with funding from his VA benefits. Since 2014, he has represented Lewiston in the Legislature, and has become highly respected for his even temperament, persistence, maturity, integrity, and willingness to work with both sides of the aisle when necessary. He is now the assistant majority leader in the House.

Golden’s feet-on-the-ground experience in advocating for working families, veterans, better health care and Medicaid expansion, good-paying jobs, and a cleaner environment sets him apart from the other candidates in the Democratic primary. He is also very accessible, and actually listens to people. Golden is someone who can bring people together, to work on the many challenges in our state and in our country. Please join me in voting for Golden on June 12.

Valerie Carter

Bangor

St. Clair rises above

We seem to be living in a political time where our elected officials refuse to talk to each other, let alone listen to us. Watching Lucas St. Clair work on his family’s desire to establish the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument in an economically depressed area of our state was a lesson we all can learn from. St. Clair met with, discussed and, most of all, listened to everyone about the proposed monument. His interpersonal skills and refusal to let personal attacks adversely impact him and his willingness to listen to all sides was amazing and clearly what we need in our elected officials.

Partisan politics have accomplished nothing and will continue to divide us. St. Clair brought people with widely divergent views together for the betterment of our state and to help improve their economic possibilities. Despite vile and hate-filled attacks St. Clair rose above and showed he cares for all those impacted and accomplished what is now approved by the majority of people in our state.

Now there are new attack ads against St. Clair, which I find appalling and disqualifying from a fellow Democratic candidate. For those reasons and more I fully support St. Clair to be our Democratic candidate for the 2nd Congressional District.

Jane Manson

Belgrade Lakes