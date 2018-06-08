Tractor trailer crashes into Maine tollbooth

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • June 8, 2018 10:48 am

Updated: June 8, 2018 10:53 am

A tractor trailer crashed into a tollbooth on Maine Interstate-95 in York County Friday morning, according to the Maine Turnpike Authority.

The crash occurred just after 10 a.m. in the southbound lane between exit 3 and exit 7 in York, the authority said. A state police dispatcher said she had no injuries to report.

Police and rescue vehicles are at the scene. By 10:40 a.m., there were no traffic delays near the crash area, according to the turnpike authority.

