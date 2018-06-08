Burnt-out light ballast triggers evacuation of Maine high school

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • June 8, 2018 1:55 pm

Westbrook High School was evacuated Friday due to what school officials called a “suspicious odor” inside the school.

The odor was reported around 11 a.m.

Police and firefighters located the source of the smell in the wing next to the gym.

School officials say the odor appears to be from the mechanism that causes a fluorescent light to turn on.

“It’s most likely a light ballast that burned out. And when they burn out, they produce a horrible, horrible smell that smells really bad but has no danger,” Westbrook Superintendent Peter Lancia said.

Students have returned to class.

