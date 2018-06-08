76-year-old man pleads guilty to taking bets in illegal sports gambling operation

Seth Koenig | BDN Seth Koenig | BDN

Seth Koenig | BDN Seth Koenig | BDN

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • June 8, 2018 1:52 pm

A 76-year-old Portland man pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Portland to running an illegal gambling business with Stephen Mardigan, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

William Flynn admitted that between 2010 and 2017 he received bets on professional and college sporting events as part of Mardigan’s illegal sports gambling operation, according to court documents.

[Maine man pleads guilty in illegal gambling case, agrees to turn over mansion to feds]

“Flynn coordinated bets with Mardigan, shared profits and losses with him, and communicated regularly with him about sports lines, bets taken, and other aspects of the business,” the new release, issued Friday, said. “Mardigan also served as the ‘bank’ for Flynn’s bets.”

In his plea agreement with federal prosecutors, Flynn agreed to forfeit $74,690.

It is the practice of the U.S. attorney’s office and the federal defender’s office, which represents Flynn, not to comment on pending cases.

[Tenants should continue to pay rents to illegal gambling ring leader, feds say]

He faces up to five years in federal prison. Flynn waived his right to appeal his sentence to the 1st U.S Circuit Court of Appeals if it is no longer than six months.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Flynn remains free on personal recognizance bail.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.