NH campaign worker fined for email hoax

Creative Commons | BDN
The State House building in Concord, New Hampshire.
The Associated Press

CONCORD, New Hampshire — A former Democratic campaign volunteer has been fined $1,200 for sending a bogus email announcing that a Republican opponent was dropping out of a race for a seat in New Hampshire’s House.

The Concord Monitor reports 31-year-old Carl Gibson pleaded guilty Friday to forgery for sending the hoax email in 2015. The message purported to be from Yvonne Dean-Bailey and falsely announced her withdrawal from the special election. Dean-Bailey eventually beat Democratic challenger Maureen Mann to represent Candia, Deerfield, Northwood, and Nottingham.

Gibson volunteered for Mann, but was kicked off the campaign prior to sending the email. He said he considered it a “prank” and had “probably had one too many beers.”

Gibson was originally charged with voter suppression charges, but prosecutors dropped them as part of a plea deal.

