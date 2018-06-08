15-year-old driver without license killed in Maine car crash

By Wendy Watkins • June 8, 2018 8:37 pm

A teenage driver was killed in Friday afternoon when the car she was driving went off the Parsons Point Road in Edgecomb.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened around 2 p.m. Friday when a 15-year-old girl drove a 2006 Subaru station wagon north on the narrow residential road. There were three other teenage girls in the car.

The car reportedly left the road and struck several trees.

The driver, who didn’t have a driver’s license, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, according to a press release.

The other three girls, ages 14 and 15, were taken taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. Two of the passengers were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland while the other was transported to Lincoln Health Miles Campus in Damariscotta.

The sheriff’s office reported that all of the car’s occupants were wearing seatbelts and that the airbags deployed.

According to a press release, the preliminary investigation indicates that speed and inexperience were factors in the accident, and that alcohol wasn’t believed to be involved.

Because the girls are juveniles, their names aren’t being released.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.