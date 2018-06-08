Rice from stolen Chinese takeout allegedly leads cops to suspects

Douglas Perkins photo | BDN Douglas Perkins photo | BDN

The Associated Press • June 8, 2018 11:33 am

LEWISTON, Maine — Police in Maine say they were able to track down a suspected mugger because he had rice in the treads of his shoes from stolen Chinese takeout.

A delivery driver for the restaurant says he was called April 9 to deliver in Lewiston, where he was confronted by three men and attacked for the food. The Sun-Journal reports the suspects then fled with the food.

Police say surveillance video identified that one of the suspects was wearing red sneakers. When confronted by police at his apartment, officers noticed rice stuck to the 23-year-old suspect’s shoes and Chinese takeout containers in the trash.

Two of the suspects, 23-year-old Melvin Blake and 19-year-old Kulcharan Sing, were charged with robbery and theft, alongside the third suspect, who is a 16-year-old juvenile.

Bail for Blake was set at $5,000 cash or supervised release and $10,000 for Singh.

The adults are scheduled for arraignment Friday.

