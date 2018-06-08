Family to hold memorial service for slain Bar Harbor teen

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • June 8, 2018 4:00 pm

A memorial service will be held Saturday at the restaurant owned by the family of the woman whose body was found behind a Bar Harbor elementary school earlier this week.

A celebration of the life of 19-year-old Mikaela Conley will be held at 4 p.m. at 2 Cats restaurant and inn on Cottage Street in Bar Harbor.

“Friends, family and the Bar Harbor/Mount Desert Island community are invited,” according to a funeral home notice posted on Friday.

[Bar Harbor man, newly returned from overseas, to remain in jail on murder charge]

Conley was reported missing on June 1, state police have said. Searchers found her body the next day in thick woods near Conners-Emerson School.

Mikaela Conley, 19, was found dead in Bar Harbor. A former classmate is accused of her murder. https://t.co/0MqayIphDL pic.twitter.com/vmGGYzT0Mn — Boston.com (@BostonDotCom) June 6, 2018

State police arrested Jalique Keene, 21, of Bar Harbor on Monday, charging him with murder in connection with Conley’s death. He is being held without bail in Hancock County Jail.

Investigators have not released any additional information about Conley’s death.

Family members have declined to comment.

[Gofundme page ‘In Memory of Mikaela’]

Conley had grown up in 2 Cats, the breakfast eatery owned by her stepfather and family. Friends described the young woman as a vibrant, bubbly teenager who came from a well-loved local family.

Condolences may be expressed on the Jordan Fernald Funeral Home website. Those willing to help the family with expenses associated with her loss are asked to visit a Gofundme page dedicated to that purpose.

As of early Friday afternoon, more than $9,000 of the $10,000 goal had been raised.

