Brewer I-395 extension project wins $25M grant, but not everyone’s happy about it

Several million dollars in funding have been secured to link Interstate 395 with Route 9 — a controversial proposed extension that has been almost 20 years in the making and is opposed by most abutters.

Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin announced Friday that the area has received a $25 million grant to build a two-lane connector between I-395 and Route 9 in Eddington, snaking from where the interstate ends at Wilson Street in Brewer along the Holden-Brewer line.

The 2nd District Congressman said he was “extremely pleased with the approval of this important support to go toward our Route 9 and I-395 connector project that will provide the missing link between these two major arteries in Maine and open up better access to markets and commerce for our Maine businesses.”

Advocates for the project, including Poliquin, have said the connector will help streamline truckers’ access to the Canadian border, and improve roadway safety by easing traffic on nearby routes 1A and 46.

But area residents aren’t convinced of the project’s merits or satisfied with how its being planned.

“The principle concern we have is it’s a project that doesn’t make sense,” Brewer City Manager Stephen Bost said Friday. “We think it’s a road in search of a purpose,”

Poliquin’s announcement came as a surprise to Bost, who said he wasn’t aware that funding was being sought, much less that it had been secured. With the local project opposition repeatedly publicized during the last 15 years, Bost said he continues to be surprised with the lack of communication from Poliquin’s office.

“I am shocked that the congressman’s office has not reached out to the city of Brewer to discuss this matter at all,” Bost said. “It should have been a no-brainer for his office to reach out to the communities that are directly affected by this.”

A Poliquin spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The proposed six-mile connector known as 2B-2 cuts through Brewer and Holden. It is expected to displace some residents and affect nearly 60 property owners with land on or near the proposed route. The project will require acquiring nearly 200 acres in land rights-of-way — a big ask that, in part, spurred Brewer and Holden to vote against the proposal in years past. Eddington selectmen provisionally supported the connector.

MDOT, in 2016 and 2017, cited an increase in traffic as a reason for the connector, and argues that the connector will help to lessen abnormally high accident rates at some area intersections. Early last year, MDOT announced it would start a three-year, $7.25 million work plan to begin building the road.

A MDOT official did not immediately return a phone call Friday seeking comment.

The state has previously pegged the total cost of the project to be in the realm of $61 million, with a completion date around 2025. Later this month, the Maine Department of Transportation will host a public forum in Eddington to update area residents on the status of the project.

Bost, along with Eddington Town Manager Russell Smith, said they still don’t quite understand why the project is being backed by Poliquin and the MDOT.

“That’s been a mystery to us from the beginning,” Bost said. “From the very beginning, I’ve made no secret about my frustration with the lack of candor by the MDOT and their willingness to make any adjustments based upon the opposition from the host communities.”

With the almost unilateral lack of local support, Smith said he’s not quite sure who is propelling the project forward.

“Somebody is behind it to get this done, but I’m not sure who it is,” he said.

