Local businesses left scrambling after town abruptly stops trash pickup

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • June 8, 2018 9:06 am

The town of Old Orchard Beach has abruptly canceled trash pickup for some seasonal rentals.

Many of the owners say they were give no notice.

For nearly two decades, trash day was simple for Jepson’s Cottages. Until last week.

Owner Brenda Jepson and many neighboring businesses say the town’s trash service just skipped over them abruptly.

“At least give the business owners some kind of a notification that they’re doing this,” Jepson said. “On Tuesday I’m left scrambling, what am I going to do with my trash?”

Jepson’s cottages and her neighbors run as weekly and daily rentals for one or two units, and have never had issues with trash pick-up.

“I was always told that if you had four or less buildings that you rented, they would pick your trash up,” Jepson said.

Town officials denied our request for an on-camera interview Thursday, referring us to their trash ordinance, which they say clearly shows these types of businesses fall under “private trash collection.”

But why enforce it now?

Town Manager Larry Mead explained in a statement.

“This happens every year,” he said. “We find a handful of businesses that fell under the radar and we make corrections as we become aware of them.”

While it’s peak season right now, the owners of these small motels and cottages say the town has told them they won’t even pick up their personal trash in the off-season, either.

“I live here year-round, they will not even pick up my own personal trash again, it’s done,” Jepson said.

Jepson feels she and her neighbors were singled out, and believes there’s more businesses still flying under the radar.

“You know if you’re going to do it for one, to me you have to do it for all,” Jepson said.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.