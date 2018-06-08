Developers unveil plans to triple size of Falmouth shopping center

Archetype Architects image courtesy of CBS 13 Archetype Architects image courtesy of CBS 13

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

Seth Koenig | BDN Seth Koenig | BDN

By CBS 13 • June 8, 2018 10:12 am

There are big development plans in Falmouth.

The new owners of this shopping center on Route 1 are planning to create a massive, multipurpose development, right off the Falmouth spur.

Elizabeth Moss owns an art gallery in the Falmouth shopping center.

She’s seen a number of businesses close, and she says she’s excited about the idea of a new development.

“I’ve been in this center for 14 years,” Moss said. “And I’ve really just been waiting and hoping that there could be some exciting developments, and that it might flourish.”

Developers are hoping to triple the size of this shopping center. This week, they unveiled their master plan for the proposed Falmouth Center at a town council meeting.

These are the plans for the proposed Falmouth Center. A dozen and a half new buildings including a hotel, senior housing, businesses and restaurants.

Falmouth Town Manager Nathan Poore says the developers incorporated many of the ideas town leaders envisioned for this space.

“What the Town Council is really appreciating with this proposal is the mixture of uses,” Poore said.

Seacoast United Sports Club already announced plans to build an indoor-outdoor complex in the proposed Falmouth Center, which they hope to open next year.

The next step is townspeople weighing in on the entire project.

