Arts & Culture
June 08, 2018
Arts & Culture Latest News | Poll Questions | Moose Lottery | Kids' Mental Health | Ranked-Choice Voting
Arts & Culture

Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

Andy Kropa | Invision/AP
Andy Kropa | Invision/AP
In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York.
By The Washington Post

Anthony Bourdain — chef and Emmy-winning TV host — has died at 61 of an apparent suicide, CNN said.

The chef and Emmy-winning television host of “Parts Unknown” was found unresponsive in his France hotel room Friday morning, CNN said in a statement.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network said. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like