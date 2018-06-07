On Deck, a sports calendar

June 7, 2018 7:07 pm

BASKETBALL

FORT FAIRFIELD — The 13th Annual Girls “County” Basketball Shootout, sponsored by the Pepsi Bottling Group, will be held June 29-30. The tournament is limited to the first 16 high school girls teams that register (Class C-D teams only). Each team will play a minimum of four games and a maximum of six. The entry fee of $150 helps cover the cost of board officials plus awards. There also will be an all-tournament team and a 3-point shooting contest. Contact Larry Gardner at 551-5001 or send registration forms to Larry Gardner, 28 High School Drive, Fort Fairfield, ME 04742

PRESQUE ISLE — The Aroostook Basketball Camp for players ages 9-15 at the Presque Isle High School gymnasiums has announced its 2018 dates. The boys camp is scheduled June 25–29 and the girls camp runs July 9-13. The camps are designed to help players develop their basketball skills through drills, games and lectures. The coaching staff will be made up of successful high school and college coaches. Lunch will be provided each day at the NMCC dining hall. For more information, contact Bill Casavant at 764-0810 or bballump34@yahoo.com or visit us on Facebook @ Aroostook Basketball Camp.

FORT FAIRFIELD — The 32nd annual “Tiger” Basketball Camp in Fort Fairfield Has been set for June 18-22 for the boys and June 25-29 for girls at the Fort Fairfield High School gyms, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The camp is open to all boys and girls currently in grades 1-8. Each camp is limited to the first 150 applicants and includes breakfast and lunch each day with a special barbecue lunch on Tuesday. The $145 feed includes the camp instruction by a knowledgeable staff of over 20 coaches along meals, awards, T-shirt, ball and “Family Barbecue” awards ceremony. Contact Larry Gardner at 551-5001 or email lgardner@msad20.org or check out “Tiger Basketball Camp” on Facebook to download an electronic form.

CROQUET

ELLSWORTH — The Woodlawn Croquet Mini Lobster Tournament, Sept. 6-9, is open to all USCA members and is a 6 Wicket Singles USCA sanctioned tournament; play will center on the full-sized court next to the Historic Black House on the Grounds of the 180-acre Woodlawn Museum in Ellsworth; other courts being used are the Tapley Cove Court in Brooksville, the Sorrento VIA Court in Sorrento, and the Hinckley Court in Southwest Harbor; courts open for practice on Wednesday, Sept. 5. The opening reception and dinner will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 5, at the Woodlawn Museum Sleigh Barn; tournament play commences on Sept. 6 and ends on Sept. 9. Spectators welcome, more information at woodlawnmuseum.com

FIGURE SKATING

HALLOWELL — Eighth annual Figure Skating Camp, July 24-26, at Camden National Bank Ice Vault, Whitten Road, for skaters who have achieved U.S. Figure Skating Basic Skill Level 4 and higher through Adult-level Skaters. On-ice classes in stroking, moves in the field, jumps and spins, ice dance, synchro, power skating, freestyle ice. Off-ice classes in flexibility and form, music interpretation and choreography, question-and-answer session. Camp starts at 8:30 a.m. with warm-ups and stretching. Inform camp staff of any medical issues or allergies. Register here: https://cdn2.sportngin.com Mail to Skating of Association of Maine Skate Camp, P.O. Box 5663, Augusta, ME 04332. No refunds. Returned checks subject to $25 fee.

FOOTBALL

BANGOR — Husson University football is excited to announce its 2018 Night Skills Clinic for players entering grades 6-12, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., June 20-21, at the Winkin Complex on the campus of Husson University. No pads clinic is designed to provide middle and high school players with a solid foundation of the fundamentals at their position(s) to kick off summer training. The clinic will be run by the Husson University football staff.

GOLF

HERMON — Registration is open for the 2018 EMHS Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Golf Classic, scheduled for Friday, June 15, at Hermon Meadow Golf Club. All proceeds stay in Maine to provide caregivers at EMHS hospitals with the tools and support they need to care for more than 70,000 children each year.The $100 registration fee covers green fees, cart, breakfast, snacks, and lunch after the tournament. Shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.; wraps up with an awards ceremony and silent auction. Prizes awarded for first, second, third net and first gross. Tournament sponsorships available. To register visit www.miraclesinmaine.org or call 973-5055.

PRESQUE ISLE — The AROOSTOOK “House of Comfort” will host its sixth annual charity Golf Classic on Saturday, June 16, at the Presque Isle Country Club, 35 Parkhurst Siding Road. The 18-hole, four-person scramble kicks off with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Registration and check-in 7:30-8:30 a.m., $60 fee includes light breakfast of muffins and coffee; soda, hotdogs and burgers available on the course and refreshments in the clubhouse after the round. Two hole-in-one opportunities will be offered, $10,000 each; raffle items and door prizes; call Rick Duncan at 207-768-0201 or rick.duncan@maine.rr.com. Registration forms can be found at www.aroostookhouseofcomfort.com or on our Facebook page. All proceeds support the newly completed AROOSTOOK “House of Comfort” hospice facility in Presque Isle.

PICKLEBALL

GREATER BANGOR — Here is the open drop-in pickleball schedule for the Greater Bangor area at Armstrong Tennis Center (ATC), Newport Recreation Center (NRC), Skehan Recreation Center (SRC), Old Town-Orono YMCA (OTOY): Sundays 4-7 p.m., all levels (starting June 3); Mondays 9 a.m.-noon, all levels, (OTOY); noon-2 p.m., all levels (SRC); 6-8 p.m., all levels, (OTOY); Tuesdays 8:30–9 a.m., skills and drills (ATC), through July 3; 9 a.m.-noon, experienced (ATC), 5-8 p.m., all levels (ATC); 6-7:30 p.m., all levels (NRC); Wednesdays 9-11 a.m., beginner/intermediate (ATC); 9 a.m.-noon, all levels (OTOY); 9:15-10:45 a.m., all levels (SRC); 1-2:30 p.m., all levels (NRC); 5-8 p.m., experienced (ATC); Thursdays 8:30-9 a.m., skills and drills (ATC); 9 a.m.-noon, experienced (ATC); 6-8:30 p.m., beginner/intermediate (ATC); Fridays 9-11 a.m., beginner/intermediate (ATC), 9 a.m.-noon, all levels (OTOY); 9:15-10:45 a.m., all levels (SRC); Saturdays 9 a.m.-noon, all levels (ATC)

ROAD RACING

WINTERPORT — The Winterport Area Business Association is proud to announce its fifth annual Pants on Fire 5K at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 9, through downtown Winterport. Race-day registration begins at 8 a.m. All proceeds from the race will benefit Winterport Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association, as well as upgrades to Abbott Park. Post-race festivities will include a beer tent, live entertainment, kids activities and a Kids Fun Run. Visit the Facebook page for more information. To pre-register, visit www.pantsonfire5k.com .

WALDOBORO — Waldoboro 5K, 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday, June 16, starting from Waldoboro Village; team event added, scored like cross-country plus 1 point will be knocked off your score for every additional runner on your team. Prizes for the top three male and female finishers, plus a prize if you can beat your time from last year. Sign up early for a great T-shirt. Registration is $20, either in advance or on race day. You also can sign up in person at Long Winter Soap Co. in the Waldoboro Village. https://www.waldoboroday5k.com/

ORONO — The first Bangor Pride Rainbow Run 5K sponsored by Orono Brewing Company, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, June 17. The race, which can be run or walked, will take place around Orono and end at OBC’s newest location at 61 Margin St. Registration is $25 and includes a free T-shirt and cold beverage at the end of the race. The race is family- and dog-friendly. All proceeds benefit Health Equity Alliance.

LUBEC — Bay of Fundy International Marathon, June 24, half-marathon, ultra-marathon, 10K and fun run races will also be held; marathon and ultra courses start at West Quoddy Light in Lubec, cross the international bridge, go through Campobello to Head Harbor and end in Lubec. Half-marathon starts in Head Harbor, 10K and fun run both in Lubec. For more information or to register visit: bayoffundymarathon.com

OLD TOWN — The Courageous Steps Project is launching the Step Forward 5K Challenge/Fun Run set for Saturday, July 28, at Old Town Elementary School. The mile fun-run will take place at 9 a.m. with the 5K Challenge set for 10 a.m. Medals awarded to the top 10 male, female runners; proceeds benefit Courageous Steps Project’s Step Forward Initiative with scholarships to graduating high school seniors and mentoring opportunities to children in grades 4-12 in collaboration with schools and local organizations. To register, visit: runsignup.com/Race/ME/OldTown/. If you have questions about the race, contact race director Connor Archer at: connor.archer@thecourageousstepsproject.org.

GRAND LAKE STREAM — As part of the “Grand Lake Stream America” festivities, Downeast Lakes Land Trust will be host to the annual “Race for Grand Lake Stream,” a three-mile road race on Wednesday, July 4, that begins at Big Lake landing, and follows tree-lined Water Street back to the village of Grand Lake Stream. Registration 8-8:45 a.m. on the DLLT lawn, and a bus will transport runners to the starting line for a 9 a.m. start time. The cost is $12, and all registrants will receive a T-shirt. For information, contact DLLT at 796-2100, or email info@downeastlakes.org.

TENNIS

PORTLAND — The 49th annual A&J Open Tennis Tournament will be held June 15-17, at the Fore River (Waynflete) Sports Complex. Competition will be held in men’s and women’s open singles, men’s open doubles, open mixed doubles as well as in men’s 35-and-over, 55-and-over and 65-and-over singles. Interested players should contact Tournament Director Don Atkinson by email at datkinso@maine.rr.com before the entry deadline of 10 a.m. Thursday, June 14.