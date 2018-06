Local scores, schedule; golf, Little League results

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

June 7, 2018 9:35 pm

Updated: June 7, 2018 10:23 pm

High school playoffs

BASEBALL

NORTH

Preliminaries

Monday, June 4

Class D

DP5: No. 4 Central Aroostook 13, No. 13 Wisdom 0

Tuesday, June 5

Class B

BP1: No. 8 Nokomis 5, No. 9 Waterville 4

BP2: No. 10 John Bapst 7, No. 7 Old Town 3

BP3: No. 6 Gardiner 2, No. 11 Belfast 1

BP4: No. 5 Hermon 9, No. 12 MCI 5

Class C

CP1: No. 8 Orono 14, No. 9 Central 8

CP2: No. 7 Calais 10, No. 10 Lee Academy 2

Class D

DP1: No. 9 Stearns 13, No. 8 Jonesport-Beals 8

DP3: No. 6 Penobscot Valley 11, No. 11 Hodgdon 3

DP6: No. 3 Woodland 14, No. 14 Southern Aroostook 4

Wednesday, June 6

Preliminaries

Class B

BP5: No. 4 Oceanside 2, No. 13 Presque Isle 0

BP6: No. 3 Mt. Desert Island 8, No. 14 Caribou 2

Class D

DP2: No. 10 Deer Isle-Stonington 6, No. 7 Greater Houlton Christian 0

DP4: No. 5 Katahdin 15, No. 12 Ashland 0

Quarterfinals

Class A

A4: No. 1 Bangor 5, No. 8 Messalonskee 2

Thursday, June 7

Class A

A1: No. 4 Lewiston 1, No. 5 Hampden Academy 0

A2: No. 6 Mt. Ararat 9, No. 3 Edward Little 0

A3: No. 2 Oxford Hills 10, No. 7 Skowhegan 0

Class B

B1: No. 4 Oceanside 6, No. 5 Hermon 4

B2: No. 6 Gardiner 4, No. 3 Mt. Desert Island 1

B3: No. 2 Brewer 2, No. 10 John Bapst 1

B4: No. 1 Ellsworth 8, No. 8 Nokomis 0

Class C

C1: No. 4 George Stevens 2, No. 5 Bucksport 0

C2: No. 6 Dexter 3, No. 3 Fort Kent 2

C3: No. 2 Mattanawcook Academy 5, No. 7 Calais 1

C4: No. 1 Houlton 2, No. 8 Orono 0

Class D

D1: No. 5 Katahdin 14, No. 4 Central Aroostook 8

D2: No. 6 Penobscot Valley 19, No. 3 Woodland 5

D3: No. 2 Bangor Christian 6, No. 10 Deer Isle-Stonington 0

D4: No. 1 Fort Fairfield 4, No. 9 Stearns 3

Semifinals

Saturday, June 9

Class A

A5: No. 6 Mt. Ararat (12-5) at No. 2 Oxford Hills (14-3)

A6: No. 4 Lewiston (13-4) at No. 1 Bangor (16-1)

Class B

B5: No. 6 Gardiner (14-4) at No. 2 Brewer (12-5), 11 a.m.

B6: No. 4 Oceanside (15-3) at No. 1 Ellsworth (16-1)

Class C

C5: No. 6 Dexter (13-4) at No. 2 Mattanawcook Academy (11-6)

C6: No. 4 George Stevens (12-5) at No. 1 Houlton (12-3)

Class D

D5: No. 6 Penobscot Valley (15-3) at No. 2 Bangor Christian (13-4)

D6: No. 5 Katahdin (12-4) at No. 1 Fort Fairfield (13-2)

SOUTH

Preliminaries

Tuesday, June 5

Class A

AP2: No. 7 Thornton Academy 4, No. 10 Noble 3

AP3: No. 6 Windham 2, No. 11 Scarborough 1

AP4: No. 12 Deering 6, No. 5 Biddeford 2

Class B

B2: No. 7 Yarmouth 10, No. 10 Spruce Mountain 0

B3: No. 11 Gray-New Gloucester 6, No. 6 Freeport 1

Class C

CP1: No. 8 Winthrop 5, No. 9 Sacopee Valley 4

CP2: No. 7 Monmouth Academy 5, No. 10 Mt. Abram 3

Class D

D2: No. 3 Greenville 11, No. 6 Vinalhaven/North Haven 1

Wednesday, June 6

Preliminaries

Class A

AP1: No. 9 Falmouth 7, No. 8 Marshwood 5

Class B

B1: No. 8 Fryeburg Academy 5, No. 9 Leavitt 4

Quarterfinals

Class C

C1: No. 5 Carrabec/Madison 9, No. 4 Traip Academy 0

C2: No. 3 Maranacook 6, No. 6 St. Dominic 2

Class D

D4: No. 1 Searsport 13, No. 8 Forest Hills 0

Thursday, June 7

Class A

A1: No. 4 Cheverus 11, No. 12 Deering 1

A2: No. 3 Portland 3, No. 6 Windham 1

A3: No. 2 Gorham 3, No. 7 Thornton Academy 1

A4: No. 9 Falmouth 4, No. 1 South Portland 2

Class B

B1: No. 5 Mountain Valley 12, No. 4 York 7

B2: No. 3 Greely 2, No. 11 Gray-New Gloucester 1

B3: No. 2 Cape Elizabeth 6, No. 7 Yarmouth 5

B4: No. 1 Wells 10, No. 8 Fryeburg Academy 0

Class C

C3: No. 2 Lisbon 6, No. 7 Monmouth Academy 4

C4: No. 1 Hall-Dale 4, No. 8 Winthrop 2

Class D

D1: No. 4 Buckfield 13, No. 5 Rangeley 3

D3: No. 2 Richmond 15, No. 7 Temple Academy 2

SOFTBALL

NORTH

Preliminaries

Tuesday, June 5

Class B

BP1: No. 8 Gardiner 12, No. 9 Lawrence 0,

BP2: No. 7 Winslow 7, No. 10 Nokomis 5

Class C

CP2: No. 10 Piscataquis 5, No. 7 Fort Kent 4

Class D

DP1: No. 9 Madawaska 22, No. 8 Central Aroostook 13

DP2: No. 7 Stearns 12, No. 10 Deer Isle-Stonington 6

DP4: No. 5 Woodland 23, No. 12 Jonesport-Beals 11

Wednesday, June 6

Class B

BP3: No. 6 Medomak Valley 14, No. 11 Presque Isle 2

BP4: No. 5 Foxcroft Academy 6, No. 12 Belfast 0

BP5: No. 13 Ellsworth 6, No. 4 Hermon 3

BP6: No. 3 Oceanside 1, No. 14 Mt. Desert Island 0

Class C

CP1: No. 8 Dexter 16, No. 9 Sumner 0

Class D

DP3: No. 6 East Grand 11, No. 11 Fort Fairfield 8

DP5: No. 4 Ashland 24, No. 13 Schenck 3

Quarterfinals

Class A

A1: No. 5 Edward Little 8, No. 4 Messalonskee 4

Thursday, June 7

Class A

A2: No. 6 Hampden Academy 8, No. 3 Lewiston 7

A3: No. 2 Oxford Hills 12, No. 7 Mt. Ararat 0

A4: No. 1 Skowhegan 10, No. 8 Bangor 0

Class B

B1: No. 5 Foxcroft Academy 2, No. 13 Ellsworth 1

B2: No. 3 Oceanside 3, No. 6 Medomak Valley 0

B3: No. 2 Old Town 5, No. 7 Winslow 0

B4: No. 1 Brewer 7, No. 8 Gardiner 2

Class C

C1: No. 5 Orono 12, No. 4 Houlton 4

C2: No. 3 Mattanawcook Academy 3, No. 6 Central 1

C3: No. 2 Narraguagus 9, No. 10 Piscataquis 0

C4: No. 1 Bucksport 7, No. 8 Dexter 3

Class D

D1: No. 4 Ashland 6, No. 5 Woodland 5

D2: No. 3 Katahdin 5, No. 6 East Grand 2

D3: No. 2 Penobscot Valley 13, No. 7 Stearns 3

D4: No. 1 Southern Aroostook 11, No. 9 Madawaska 1

Semifinals

Saturday, June 9

Class A

A5: No. 6 Hampden Academy (8-9) at No. 2 Oxford Hills (14-3)

A6: No. 5 Edward Little (10-7) at No. 1 Skowhegan (17-0)

Class B

B5: No. 3 Oceanside (16-2) at No. 2 Old Town (16-1)

B6: No. 5 Foxcroft Academy (15-3) at No. 1 Brewer (17-0)

Class C

C5: No. 3 Mattanawcook Academy (13-4) at No. 2 Narraguagus (16-1)

C6: No. 5 Orono (10-7) at No. 1 Bucksport (16-1)

Class C

D5: No. 3 Katahdin (12-3) at No. 2 Penobscot Valley (17-0)

D6: No. 4 Ashland (11-5) at No. 1 Southern Aroostook (15-0)

SOUTH

Preliminaries

Tuesday, June 5

Class A

AP1: No. 8 Portland 2, No. 9 South Portland 0

AP2: No. 7 Windham 21, No. 10 Bonny Eagle 9

AP4: No. 5 Gorham 7, No. 12 Marshwood 6

Class B

BP1: No. 9 Cape Elizabeth 4, No. 8 Yarmouth 3

BP2: No. 7 Poland 14, No. 10 Leavitt 1

BP3: No. 6 Greely 10, No. 11 Spruce Mountain 4

Class C

CP2: No. 7 Traip Academy 12, No. 10 Telstar 0

Wednesday, June 6

Preliminaries

Class A

AP3: No. 6 Kennebunk 10, No. 11 Biddeford 1

Class C

CP1: No. 9 Maranacook 16, No. 8 Hall-Dale 2

Quarterfinals

Class C

C2: No. 3 Lisbon 8, No. 6 Carrabec 7

Thursday, June 7

Class A

A1: No. 4 Massabesic 2, No. 5 Gorham 1

A2: No. 3 Thornton Academy 21, No. 6 Kennebunk 1

A3: No. 2 Noble 3, No. 7 Windham 1

A4: No. 1 Scarborough 7, No. 8 Portland 1

Class B

B1: No. 4 Morse 7, No. 5 Oak Hill 0

B2: No. 6 Greely 7, No. 3 Fryeburg Academy 2

B3: No. 2 Gray-New Gloucester 4, No. 7 Poland 3

B4: No. 1 Wells 9, No. 9 Cape Elizabeth 8

Class C

C1: No. 4 Winthrop 6, No. 5 Monmouth Academy 5

C3: No. 2 Sacopee Valley 3, No. 7 Traip Academy 2

C4: No. 1 Madison 16, No. 9 Maranacook 0

Class D

D1: No. 4 Searsport 4, No. 5 Vinalhaven/North Haven 2

D2: No. 3 Buckfield 12, No. 6 Temple Academy 0

D3: No. 2 Richmond 12, No. 7 Rangeley 0

TEAM TENNIS

BOYS

NORTH

Wednesday, June 6

At Colby College, Waterville

Regional finals

Class A

No. 1 Camden Hills 5, No. 2 Lewiston 0

Class B

No. 2 Caribou 5, No. 1 Waterville 0

Class C

No. 1 Mattanawcook Acad. 3, No. 2 Orono 2

Saturday, June 9

State Championships

At Lewiston

Class A

Camden Hills (14-0) vs. Falmouth (15-0), 12:45 p.m.

Class B

Caribou (15-0) vs. Freeport (12-3), 9:15 a.m.

Class C

Mattanawcook Academy (15-0) vs. Waynflete (15-0), 4:15 p.m.

SOUTH

Thursday, June 7

Regional finals

At Bates, Lewiston

Class A

No. 1 Falmouth 5, No. 2 Portland 0

Class B

No. 2 Freeport 4, No. 5 Cape Elizabeth 1

Class C

No. 1 Waynflete 5, No. 2 Hall-Dale 0

GIRLS

NORTH

Wednesday, June 6

Regional finals

At Colby, Waterville

Class A

No. 1 Lewiston (13-0) 3, No. 2 Brunswick 2

Class B

No. 1 Caribou (15-0) 5, No. 2 John Bapst 0

Class C

No. 1 Mattanawcook (14-0) vs. No. 2 George Stevens (11-2), 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 9

State Championships

At Lewiston

Class A

Lewiston (13-0) vs. Falmouth (15-0)

Class B

Caribou (15-0) vs. Lincoln Acad. (15-0)

Class C

Mattanawcook (14-0) vs. Maranacook (14-1)

Thursday, June 7

SOUTH

Regional finals

At Bates, Lewiston

Class A

No. 1 Falmouth 4, No. 6 Portland 1

Class B

No. 1 Lincoln Acad. 5, No. 3 Cape Elizabeth 0

Class C

No. 2 Maranacook 3, No. 1 Carrabec 2Golf

LOCAL

At Hermon Meadow GC

Thursday Morning Stableford — 1. John Ewer, Terry McDonald +8, 2. (tie) John Gallant, John Olesniewicz +7, Joe Johnston, Aaron Newcomb +7, 4. Lou Rosebush, Brian Treadwell +6, 5. (tie) Dana Gillespie, Arthur Knapp +5, Davey Hayden, J.R. Tozier +5, 7. Rick Palmer, Mel Rooney +4, 8. Steve Tinto, Bob Downing +2; Pins: No. 3 Arthur Knapp 15-7, No. 16 Dave Musselman 13-0, Skins: No. 7 Joe Johnston, No. 9 Tracy Gran, Jr., No. 10 Tim McLaughlin, No. 11 Dave Hayden, No. 14 Steve Tinto

At Rockland GC

Ladies Association — Gross/Net/Putts:

A Flight: 1. Gross Sue Wootton 91, 2. Gross Kathy Harper 94; 1. Net: Jan Staples 71, 2. Net(tie) Faith Vautour, Kathy Macpherson 73; Putts Sue Wootton 29; B Flight: 1. Gross Joanna Schleif 99, 2. Gross Jan Bradeen 102; 1. Net Kate Hewlett 70, 2. Net: Molly Mugler 73; Putts Diane Bryant 31; Pins: No. 10 Jan Bradeen 22-3, No. 18 Molly Mugler 12-8

At Bangor Muni GC

Ladies Day — Hilda Day — Net: 1. Gloria Attenweiler 65. 2. Suzanne Roberts 66. 3. Yukiko Bigney 67. Tie. Brenda Crosby 67. 5. Vi Kemp 68. 6. Marilyn Rice 69. Tie. Marlene Viger 69. 8. Janet Anderson 70. 9. Terry Burke 71. Tie. Robin Ashe 71. Tie. Judy Richard 71. Tie. Nancy Hart 71. Pins: 3 Janet Anderson 16-3. 6 Susan Payne 10-5. 11 Vi Kemp 14-10. 16 Sue Roberts 7-3. Putts: Vi Kemp 28. Sue Roberts 28.

At Lucerne GC

Senior Scramble Results — 1. Warren Young, Bob Carter, Ron Allen, Bob Tweedie (-8); tie Kerry Woodbury, Jim Bonzey, Ted Pierson (-8); 3. Mel Bowden, Alan Cust, Jim Mabry, Tom Winston (-6); Randy Irish, Larry Orcutt, Richard Baker, Buck Mc Kenney (-5); Barry Harris, Lloyd Deans, Bruce MacGregor, Dale Anthony (-4); Bob McKenney, Tim Furrow, Mike Dore, Barry Hobert (-3); Alan Gray, Jim Awalt, Russ Black, Don McCubbin (-2); Bill Brooks, Ben Sawyer, Gordon Holmes, Bob Landis (-2); Bob Francis, Phil Carroll, Bob Fraser, Bruce Bradbury Sr. (par); Robin Young, John Somes, Ken Goldstein, Bruce Bradbury Jr. (par). Pins: No. 2 Kerry Woodbury 16-3, No. 6 Jim Bonzey 2-10.

At Barren View GC

Senior Scramble — 1) Pam Wood, Stan Fitzhenry, Gary Derickson, Sonny Beal -2; 2) Charles Lightner, Norm Lezy, Jeff Libby, Don Beal -1; 3) Dwight Patten, Steve Cates, Burnham Matthews, Ron Carpenter, Paul King E (won blind draw); 4) Frank Gatcomb, Irv Belanger, Bill Swain, Gordon Faulkingham E; Pin: No. 5 Jeff Libby 14-9

At Northport GC

Ladies Day — Gross: 1 Sharon Dehayes (46). Net: 1 Sue Gordon (32). 2 Jeanne Tuttle (35.5). 3 Brenda Barrett (36)

At Kebo Valley GC

Men’s Twilight — Sweeps: 1. Mark Wanner +4, 2. Basil Eleftheriou +2, 3. George Merrill, Calvin Tweedie +1, 5. Duane Bartlett, Hogan Haskell, Mike James, Keating Pepper, Tim Ray, Scott Richardson, Chris White, Jeff Young E; Pins: 6. Hogan Haskell 14-2, 9. Calvin Tweedie 40-3

At Dexter Muni GC

Ladies Day — Best Ball: Pat Tobin and Jane Sigston, 43; Rita Cushman and Mary Morancie, 44; Straight Drive: Pat Tobin

Senior Scramble: Ron Moody, Herb Tenney, Donnie Williams, Urban Clukey, 28 and Dee Richardson, Don Berry, Bob Ryder, Paul Violette, 31

2-Man Scramble: Gross: Rick Sherburne and Shane Baxter 32; Net: Rich Doherty and Sean Farnsworth 28; Todd Brown and Andy Bandola; Randy Moulton and Frank Reynolds 30; Pins: No. 13 Sean Farnsworth 17-1, No. 17 Rick Sherburne 6-5