Friday, June 8, 2018: Eves is first choice for governor, Mayhew is a friend, Mills for governor

June 7, 2018 8:00 am

Mayhew is a friend

Mary Mayhew is my friend. It matters little what your political persuasion may be, a friend is a friend to me. I’ll work my tail off for a genuine person.

Mayhew possesses all the necessary tools in order to lead this great state we all share. She’s intelligent, dedicated, works hard, has a good moral compass, and has shown me an uncanny amount of self sacrifice. All of these things certainly make a great leader.

As far as education, Mayhew believes like I do. It’s best done locally as possible. Let us do our job as educators, and we’ll be fine.

Being both a tutor and a lobster fisherman I’ve seen a great deal of tough stuff, and I can tell when my time is worthwhile. I’m also a father, and like Mayhew I understand parenting in 2018, and it’s challenges.

Recently, I helped put together an event for Mayhew to meet with us in St. George, and not only did she come down, but she spent the extra time needed to thoroughly hear out my fellow townspeople. This made all of our time worthy.

We have only a few days left until June 12. Please take a minute to find out about Mayhew. Watch a video, ask a neighbor or friend. Mayhew is the real deal. I wouldn’t put myself out there for anything less.

Let’s work together and help secure her the Republican nomination on Tuesday. Please vote Mayhew.

Josiah Wilson

Port Clyde

Support St. Clair

As an unenrolled GOP-leaning moderate, I almost always vote Republican in the primary. However, I just registered as a Democrat for the first time in decades. This is due to the fact that one race means more to me than all others – Maine’s 2nd Congressional District seat.

As an avid sportsman who makes his living in the outdoor industry, the environment is of utmost importance to me. With that in mind, I could not in good faith fail to support Lucas St. Clair, a dedicated champion for Maine’s outdoor heritage.

Bob Mallard

Skowhegan

Mills speaks the truth

I pay a lot of attention to candidates who, even within their own party, speak the truth when it’s difficult to do so. Janet Mills is one such candidate.

Her current role as attorney general and defender of the law, not her personal positions, required a tough choice to defend the state in a lawsuit brought by the Penobscot Nation over control of the Penobscot River waters. As attorney general, Mills has shown the same integrity and judgment on many choices in her current role – and has prevailed in the courts as a result.

She is accessible and engaging, too. She was at the table at a candidate’s forum hosted by the Penobscot Nation just last month.

In contrast, Adam Cote’s advertisements paint Mills’ actions as “refusing to strengthen water protections” by “joining Gov. LePage” and he said that the Natural Resource Council of Maine and the Maine Conservation Voters agreed with him. That’s deceptive since the argument is over control, not standards. Both NCRM and MCV asked for a retraction.

If you don’t start with the truth, you cannot solve real problems. Mills has demonstrated she has the integrity to be governor and doesn’t need to fool me to win my vote.

Thomas Myette

Southport

Lincoln and RCV

Abraham Lincoln would never have been elected president if it were not for the long heritage of Republicans using a voting system similar to ranked-choice voting to select their presidential nominees.

On the first ballot for the presidential nomination at the 1860 Republican National Convention, William Seward won 37 percent of delegates’ votes, Lincoln managed 22 percent, with the rest of the votes scattered between 10 others. Seward had more votes than anyone else (a plurality), but the party’s rules demanded a majority. So there were further rounds of voting by delegates. Supporters of other candidates who had Lincoln as their second or third choice transferred their votes to him. In the final ballot Lincoln emerged with over 50 percent – a majority – and went on to be one of the greatest leaders in American history.

Ranked-choice voting mirrors this process, except we need go to the ballot box only once. It’s not a partisan system – and to this day Republicans still require their presidential nominee to achieve a majority of delegates, not a plurality.

Mainers approved ranked-choice voting in 2016, but the Legislature voted to delay it. That’s why it’s back on the ballot on June 12. If you want to protect ranked-choice voting, vote yes. I’d ask you to join me in voting yes on 1, to do our small part to ensure government of the people, by the people, for the people does not perish from the state.

Cormac Manning

South Portland

Eves is first choice

As a former CEO of a health care corporation and small business owner, I did a lot of hiring of personnel I with whom I wanted to work. In choosing an applicant for a job, the initial thing I looked for was relative work experience.

As a former Democratic candidate for governor, I have gotten to know all of the other outstanding Democratic candidates for that position. Therefore it was a very hard decision as to who my first choice would be at this point in time. Nevertheless, my first choice will be Mark Eves.

As a four-term state representative, Eves demonstrated civility and compassion for Maine people, and, most importantly leadership under fire as Speaker of the House. He needs no on-the-job training on what the state government’s mission should be. His references come from his many constituents who voted for him for four terms and his legislative peers who voted him in as their speaker.

Eves worked tirelessly to work with both sides, Democrats and Republicans, in spite of a tyrannical governor who worked equally tireless to veto many bipartisan bills and to cause great disruption in state government. Even when the governor personally attacked Eves and went so far as to discredit him to prospective employment, Eves never wavered or backed off his commitment to Maine people.

I urge all Maine Democratic voters to vote for Eves for governor. He is a proven leader who has earned his way to the Blaine House.

Patrick Eisenhart

Augusta

Election notice

The BDN has stopped accepting letters and OpEds related to the June 12 election. Not all submissions can be published.