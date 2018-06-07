After years of debate, proposed Kennebunk train station gets key approval

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Seacoast Online • June 7, 2018 4:18 pm

KENNEBUNK, Maine — At a special meeting on May 29 the Board of Selectmen voted unanimously to move forward with plans for a seasonal train station to be located at the site of the old train depot on Depot Street.

Following a lengthy and detailed study on expected costs and locations for the station by the Economic Development Committee, the selectmen voted 6-0 to support the seasonal stop to be located at the property owned by Tim Dietz on Depot Street. Dietz has signed a memorandum of understanding with the EDC to lease the land to the town for $1 a year for the first five years.

Town Manager Mike Pardue said he has drafted a letter to the Maine Department of Transportation with a proposed timeline and an outline of the process the town needs to go through to get the project rolling.

The concept plan will be finalized this month, according to EDC member June Huston who presented the plans to the selectmen at the May 22 meeting.

The committee estimates the yearly cost of running the station to be between $9,940 and $16,940 depending on the cost of liability insurance. The estimate covers the insurance as well as ongoing maintenance of the bathrooms, parking area, and platform.

