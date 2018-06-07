Maine man found dead in Belgrade lake

Courtesy Maine Warden Service | BDN Courtesy Maine Warden Service | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • June 7, 2018 5:34 pm

A Sidney man was found dead in Great Pond in Belgrade Thursday morning, authorities said.

A Belgrade firefighter discovered George F. Bonney, 64, floating near the surface of the water around Hatch Cove just before noon, said Cpl. John MacDonald, a spokesman for the Maine Warden Service.

His body was found about a quarter-mile away from where his unmanned motorboat was reportedly spotted operating in circles, MacDonald said. Bonney was not wearing a lifejacket, he said.

Wardens aren’t sure how Bonney became separated from his 16-foot Crestliner fishing boat, but believe he was the only one aboard it before he died, McDonald said.

His death is under investigation, he said, and his body has been sent to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy that will determine how he died.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.