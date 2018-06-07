911 transcript provides new details of robbery after killing of sheriff’s deputy

Maine State Police via AP | BDN Maine State Police via AP | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • June 7, 2018 6:59 pm

Police have released a 911 transcript detailing a phone call made to dispatchers by a Cumberland Farms store clerk after she was allegedly robbed by the man charged with killing Somerset County Sheriff’s Cpl. Eugene Cole.

In the transcript, posted online by WGME, a female clerk tells the dispatcher that John D. Williams, 29, a store regular, approached the register carrying a water bottle. He asked for Old Gold cigarettes, then grabbed the pack from her hand without paying and left. A gun was visibly poking out of his waistband, she told dispatchers.

The robbery occurred at 1:41 a.m. on April 25, and lasted about a minute, and is believed to have taken place shortly after police say Williams shot Cole. Williams fled into the woods, and a four-day manhunt ensued. Police found Cole’s body hours after the robbery, outside the home where Williams lived while attending high school.

Transcript of Call From Cumberland Farms by WGME CBS 13 on Scribd

