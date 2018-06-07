Mid-Maine
June 08, 2018
911 transcript provides new details of robbery after killing of sheriff’s deputy

Maine State Police via AP | BDN
This dash cam photo released by the Maine State Police shows John Williams of Madison, Maine, after allegedly robbing a convenience store Wednesday morning, April 25, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine.
By Callie Ferguson, BDN Staff

Police have released a 911 transcript detailing a phone call made to dispatchers by a Cumberland Farms store clerk after she was allegedly robbed by the man charged with killing Somerset County Sheriff’s Cpl. Eugene Cole.

In the transcript, posted online by WGME, a female clerk tells the dispatcher that John D. Williams, 29, a store regular, approached the register carrying a water bottle. He asked for Old Gold cigarettes, then grabbed the pack from her hand without paying and left. A gun was visibly poking out of his waistband, she told dispatchers.

The robbery occurred at 1:41 a.m. on April 25, and lasted about a minute, and is believed to have taken place shortly after police say Williams shot Cole. Williams fled into the woods, and a four-day manhunt ensued. Police found Cole’s body hours after the robbery, outside the home where Williams lived while attending high school.

