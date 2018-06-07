Two charged with trafficking heroin into Washington County

Courtesy of MDEA Courtesy of MDEA

By Alex Acquisto , BDN Staff • June 7, 2018 8:38 am

A Maine woman and a Pennsylvania man were arrested and charged Tuesday for importing and trafficking more than $56,000 of heroin into Washington County.

Whitneyville resident Michelle Loud, 54, and Christopher Disla, 27, of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, were arrested on Interstate 95 and charged with aggravated trafficking of a scheduled drug, after state police seized more than 6 ounces of heroin from their car. Agents estimate its retail value exceeds $56,000.

The suspects were returning from a bus station in Hermon when Maine Drug Enforcement Agency agents began surveilling their vehicle, as part of an ongoing investigation into the trafficking of heroin into Washington Co.

MDEA agents stopped the vehicle on I-95 in Bangor and seized the heroin, which police said was intended to be sold in the Down East county.

Loud and Disla are being held at the Penobscot County Jail and their bail is $10,000.

