News
June 07, 2018
News Latest News | Poll Questions | Moose Lottery | #MeToo in Maine | Elver Fishing
News

3 adults, 7 children escape fire in Lisbon

Marissa Bodnar | CBS 13
Marissa Bodnar | CBS 13
Firefighters responded to a blaze at this home on Route 196 in Lisbon Thursday morning.
By CBS 13
Updated:

LISBON, Maine — Crews responded to an early morning fire on Route 196 in Lisbon.

Lisbon’s Fire Chief says there were three adults and seven children asleep when the fire broke out. They all managed to get out safely.

There is a lot of damage to the front of the home, and the garage and the family’s van was destroyed.

The fire started just before 4 a.m. Thursday in an unattached garage behind the home.

Crews from Lewiston, Topsham, Sabattus, and Durham helped Lisbon get the fire under control.

Lisbon Fire Chief Nathan LeClair says an adult was using the garage as an apartment, smelled smoke, and then got everyone else in the home up and out.

He says the family is lucky no one was hurt.

“Very fortunate, luckily in this case, the occupant who was residing in the garage woke up to see the smoke and then alerted everybody in the house as well. Especially since there were no smoke detectors in the house or the garage, so we are pretty fortunate,” LeClair said.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like