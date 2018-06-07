3 adults, 7 children escape fire in Lisbon

Marissa Bodnar | CBS 13 Marissa Bodnar | CBS 13

By CBS 13 • June 7, 2018 2:56 pm

Updated: June 7, 2018 2:56 pm

LISBON, Maine — Crews responded to an early morning fire on Route 196 in Lisbon.

Lisbon’s Fire Chief says there were three adults and seven children asleep when the fire broke out. They all managed to get out safely.

There is a lot of damage to the front of the home, and the garage and the family’s van was destroyed.

Lisbon fire destroyed apartment in garage behind home on Rt 196. Chief says residents were lucky to get out since there were no smoke detectors. pic.twitter.com/WIHTm0B1mP — Marissa Bodnar (@MarissaWGME) June 7, 2018

The fire started just before 4 a.m. Thursday in an unattached garage behind the home.

Crews from Lewiston, Topsham, Sabattus, and Durham helped Lisbon get the fire under control.

Lisbon Fire Chief Nathan LeClair says an adult was using the garage as an apartment, smelled smoke, and then got everyone else in the home up and out.

He says the family is lucky no one was hurt.

“Very fortunate, luckily in this case, the occupant who was residing in the garage woke up to see the smoke and then alerted everybody in the house as well. Especially since there were no smoke detectors in the house or the garage, so we are pretty fortunate,” LeClair said.

Lisbon Fire chief says evidence suggests the man living in the garage apartment fell asleep while smoking. They believe that’s what caused this morning’s fire. — Marissa Bodnar (@MarissaWGME) June 7, 2018

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

