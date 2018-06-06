One rescued after boat capsizes off Maine coast

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

By Hadley Barndollar, Portsmouth Herald • June 6, 2018 5:08 pm

KITTERY, Maine — One person was rescued early Wednesday afternoon after a boat capsized in the waters off Goodwin Road.

Chief Warrant Officer John Harker, commanding officer for the U.S. Coast Guard Station Portsmouth Harbor, said one person was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital. The incident was reported before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Harker said he could not comment on the person’s condition.

Kittery fire officials could not be reached immediately for comment.

