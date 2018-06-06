York
June 06, 2018
York

One rescued after boat capsizes off Maine coast

Ashley L. Conti | BDN
A 47-foot boat is seen at the United States Coast Guard station in Rockland in this BDN file photo.
By Hadley Barndollar, Portsmouth Herald

KITTERY, Maine — One person was rescued early Wednesday afternoon after a boat capsized in the waters off Goodwin Road.

Chief Warrant Officer John Harker, commanding officer for the U.S. Coast Guard Station Portsmouth Harbor, said one person was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital. The incident was reported before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Harker said he could not comment on the person’s condition.

Kittery fire officials could not be reached immediately for comment.

