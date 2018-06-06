Man accused of trying to carjack with knife, spitting out bags of cocaine during arrest

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • June 6, 2018 1:49 pm

PORTLAND, Maine — Police are releasing new details about what they say happened during a chaotic arrest of a Windham man that happened Saturday afternoon in Portland.

Officers conducted a traffic stop at Chestnut and Oxford streets, according to police.

The driver, 43-year-old Joshua Nelson, initially pulled over, and two people ran from the car, police said.

They say Nelson then drove off and police pursued.

Nelson allegedly crashed into another car on Forest Avenue near Interstate 295, then ran onto the highway with a knife and tried to get cars to stop, which didn’t work.

Police caught up with Nelson and arrested him.

During the arrest, he spat out bags of cocaine from his mouth, police said.

No one was hurt with the knife, according to police, but a woman in the car Nelson allegedly hit was taken to the hospital as a precaution because she was pregnant.

