Casco crash kills 2 people, seriously injures another

The Associated Press • June 6, 2018 6:20 am

Police say a crash involving two vehicles killed a driver and his passenger and left the other driver seriously injured.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on Route 302 near the entrance of a golf course in Casco. WGME-TV reports officials were still working at the scene Tuesday to determine the cause of the crash.

Maine State Police say Jamie Mantz, 53, and Carol Storm, 80, died after Mantz crossed the center line and crashed into a vehicle driven by a Naples man.

The 26-year-old man is in critical care with serious head and leg injuries.

