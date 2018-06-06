Searchers find body of missing Maine man

Courtesy Brunswick Police Department | BDN Courtesy Brunswick Police Department | BDN

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • June 6, 2018 2:08 pm

Updated: June 6, 2018 3:01 pm

A 26-year-old Brunswick man who had been missing for more than a week was found dead off River Road on Wednesday morning.

Daniel Gagnon, 26, who worked as a security officer at Bowdoin College, left his Pleasant Street home the afternoon of May 30 on foot and had not been seen or heard from since, police said.

Gagnon’s body was discovered in a densely wooded area off River Road in Brunswick just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to a release from Brunswick police Lt. Tom Garrepy.

His body was found by Maine Warden Service Cpl. Dave Chabot and his dog, Ruby.

Police said Gagnon’s death does not appear suspicious but is being investigated by the state medical examiner’s office and the Brunswick Police Department.

Gagnon’s best friend, Nick Greenleaf of Edgecomb, said Tuesday that Gagnon left his keys, car and wallet at the home he shares with his girlfriend.

“I was on the phone with him around quarter to one,” Greenleaf said. “He didn’t say anything to me about leaving. Everything conversation-wise was upbeat. He had to work that night.”

Family members organized their own search on Saturday, meeting at Bowdoin College and searching throughout the area all day, with no luck.

The Maine Warden Service began searching shortly after he was reported missing and was scheduled to return with dogs on Wednesday.

Matthew Orlando, treasurer of Bowdoin College, wrote to the Bowdoin community on Wednesday that Gagnon began working at Bowdoin in May 2016, and was previously a lieutenant at the Boothbay Harbor Fire Department.

“He was a valued colleague and was considered by those who worked with him in security as a top officer, a good man, and a good friend,” Orlando wrote. “He recently earned a promotion to security officer first-class that was to have taken effect on July 1. His work as a firefighter and as a security officer demonstrated his care for the welfare and safety of others, and all of us at the college benefited from Dan’s dedicated service.”

