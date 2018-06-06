Bar Harbor man to remain in jail on murder charge

Hancock County Jail | BDN Hancock County Jail | BDN

By Bill Trotter , BDN Staff • June 6, 2018 9:34 am

ELLSWORTH, Maine — A Bar Harbor man accused of killing a 19-year-old woman he went to high school with will remain held in jail without bail.

Jalique Keene, 21, did not enter a plea to the murder charge filed against him when he appeared briefly Wednesday morning in Hancock County Superior Court. Keene is accused of killing Mikaela Conley sometime between when she went missing in Bar Harbor last Friday and when her body was found Saturday morning in woods next to that town’s elementary school.

Wearing a red jail-issued jumpsuit and standing between his attorneys at the defense table in the courtroom Wednesday, Keene told Justice Bruce Mallonee that he understood the charges filed against him.

He was led back to jail after his attorneys and prosecutors told the judge that they agreed he should remain in jail without bail for the time being. A bail hearing for Keene still could be scheduled at some point if his attorneys request one.

Police have not released details about the cause and circumstances of Conley’s death, and court documents relating to the case have been impounded by the court, making them unavailable to the public.

Security in the courtroom was heavy during the hearing, which lasted only five minutes. Friends and family of Conley and/or Keene were present in the courtroom for the hearing. None spoke to the media after Keene was led back to jail.

Assistant Attorney General John Alsop, the prosecutor in the case, and Keene’s defense attorneys, Jeff Toothaker and Dawn Corbett, declined to comment following the hearing.

