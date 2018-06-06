National Politics
June 06, 2018
National Politics Latest News | Poll Questions | Athenahealth | Bar Harbor Killing | Ranked-Choice Voting
National Politics

Trump commutes sentence for drug offender backed by Kardashian West

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP | BDN
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP | BDN
This combination photo shows President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Moon Township, Pa., on March 10, 2018, left, and Kim Kardashian West at the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront in New York on May 15, 2017.
Zeke Miller and Jonathan Lemire, The Associated Press

President Donald Trump is commuting the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a woman convicted of drug offenses whose cause was championed by reality TV star Kim Kardashian West.

That’s according to two White House officials who say Trump commuted the 63-year old Johnson’s sentence. She has spent more than two decades behind bars and is not eligible for parole.

The move comes amid a recent flurry of pardons issued by Trump, who has seemed drawn to causes advocated by conservatives, celebrities or those who once appeared on his former reality show, “The Apprentice.”

Johnson was convicted in 1996 on eight criminal counts related to a Memphis-based cocaine trafficking operation.

Kardashian West visited the White House in May to advocate for Johnson.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like