Athenahealth CEO is out, company may be up for sale

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

John Minchillo | AP John Minchillo | AP

The Associated Press • June 6, 2018 11:09 am

The co-founder and CEO of athenahealth Inc. is stepping down, and the medical billing software company is exploring a potential sale.

The resignation of Jonathan Bush is effective immediately. It came after new allegations of questionable behavior surfaced recently about Bush, who has a summer family residence on North Haven.

In the past week, Bush has apologized for assaulting his ex-wife, and public records have surfaced alleging he subjected a female employee to what she described as a “sexually hostile environment.”

The allegations come at a time when the company is trying to fend off a takeover proposal from an activist investor who feels it isn’t performing well financially.

In an effort to streamline and improve performance, the company laid off 500 workers in October 2017, with some of those reportedly in its Belfast customer support operation. At the time, the Belfast Chamber of Commerce said about 900 people work at the medical billing facility, which took over the former MBNA call center in 2008.

Athenahealth said Wednesday that Jeff Immelt will become executive chairman. Chief Financial Officer Marc Levine will take on more responsibilities while the company searches for its next CEO. Immelt was the longtime chairman and CEO of General Electric Co. before leaving abruptly a year ago.

The decision by the board at athenahealth to consider a new path comes a month after prominent investor Elliott Management Corp. said it had grown frustrated with the performance of the Watertown, Massachusetts, company, and made a bid of about $6.5 billion to take it private.

Bangor Daily News Reporter Lori Valigra contributed to this story.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.