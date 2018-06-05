UMaine shortstop selected in third round of MLB draft by Houston Astros

UMaine athletics | BDN UMaine athletics | BDN

June 5, 2018 2:16 pm

Updated: June 5, 2018 2:59 pm

Jeremy Pena arrived at the University of Maine with a major league pedigree as the shortstop from Providence, R.I., is the son of former big-league player Geronimo Pena.

On Tuesday, the slick-fielding infielder took the next step in following his father’s footsteps.

Pena was picked in the third round of the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft by the Houston Astros. The 6-foot, 179-pounder was the 102nd chosen overall.

The selection makes Pena the third-highest draft choice in the history of the UMaine program. Only South Portland native Billy Swift, who was drafted No. 2 overall in 1984, and Larry Thomas (69th, Chicago White Sox, 1991) went higher.

The MLB.com Draft Tracker estimated that the pick value for Pena is approximately $549,700.

This season, Pena was an All-America East second-team selection for coach Nick Derba. He batted .308 with 66 hits and 51 runs scored to go with a .393 on-base percentage, all of which ranked second on the team.

Pena led UMaine with five triples and belted five home runs with 28 runs batted in and 14 doubles in 54 games and was the only Black Bear to start every game this season. He registered 19 multi-hit games and stole 10 bases in 11 attempts.

In the field, Pena posted a .957 fielding percentage with 11 errors in 258 chances. He helped turn 26 double plays.

UMaine has a solid major league draft history.

Outfielder Mark Sweeney was a ninth-round pick of the California Angels in 1991 and pitcher Jeff Gibbs went in the ninth round to Arizona in 2012. Outfielder Taylor Lewis was taken in the 10th round to Pittsburgh in 2011 and Portland outfielder Simon Williams was selected in the 11th round of the 2001 draft by St. Louis, but did not sign.

UMaine’s recent pros include pitcher Tommy Lawrence, a free-agent signee with Tampa Bay in 2014; catcher/pitcher Mike Connolly, a 27th-round pick of San Francisco in 2013; shortstop Mike Fransoso (27th round, Pittsburgh, 2013); and pitcher Steve Perakslis (21st round, Chicago Cubs, 2012).