Maine Basketball Hall of Fame receives Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau award

June 5, 2018 7:03 am

BANGOR, Maine — The Maine Basketball Hall of Fame received the Greater Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau award for “Organizational Excellence” at the Cross Insurance Center on May 17. The award recognized the hard work and dedication of the MBHoF since its inception in 2010.

From an idea formed over coffee by Skip Chappelle and Peter Webb in Bar Harbor eight years ago, to its upcoming fifth class induction on Aug. 19, the basketball hall of fame has maintained its focus on honoring participants who made Maine basketball so special, while capturing the past through collection of artifacts, films, and memorabilia.

In attendance at the event were Board members Chappelle, Webb, Steve Pound, Tony Hamlin, Dick Soucy, Jamie Russell, and special guests Dave Nealley and Rick Bronson, two members of the Bangor City Council who were influential in the Hall’s formation.

With the support of The First National Bank which signed on as a major sponsor, the MBHoF transformed the Concourse at the Cross Insurance Center. The Concourse is a walk through Maine basketball from its earliest beginnings in small town halls in tiny villages throughout the state.

“The Maine Basketball Hall of Fame wishes to thank Kerrie Tripp and the Board of Directors of the Convention and Visitors Bureau for their kind words and humbling award,” Chappelle said. “The Maine Basketball Hall of Fame will continue to promote basketball and the City of Bangor. We are proud of the role we are playing in both endeavors.”

