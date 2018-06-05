Local scores, schedule: Golf, Little League results

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

June 5, 2018 9:58 pm

Updated: June 5, 2018 10:16 pm

High school playoffs

BASEBALL

NORTH

Preliminaries

Monday, June 4

Class D

DP5: No. 4 Central Aroostook 13, No. 13 Wisdom 0

Tuesday, June 5

Class B

BP1: No. 8 Nokomis 5, No. 9 Waterville 4

BP2: No. 10 John Bapst (8-8) at No. 7 Old Town (9-7), 4:30 p.m.

BP3: No. 6 Gardiner 2, No. 11 Belfast 1

BP4: No. 5 Hermon 9, No. 12 MCI 5

BP5: No. 13 Presque Isle (6-10) at No. 4 Oceanside (13-3), 2 p.m.

BP6: No. 14 Caribou (4-12) at No. 3 Mt. Desert Island (11-5)

Class C

CP1: No. 8 Orono 14, No. 9 Central 8

CP2: No. 10 Lee Academy (4-12) at No. 7 Calais (12-4)

Class D

DP1: No. 9 Stearns 13, No. 8 Jonesport-Beals 8

DP2: No. 10 Deer Isle-Stonington (4-12) at No. 7 Greater Houlton Christian (11-3)

DP3: No. 6 Penobscot Valley 11, No. 11 Hodgdon 3

DP4: No. 12 Ashland (5-8) at No. 5 Katahdin (10-4)

DP6: No. 3 Woodland 14, No. 14 Southern Aroostook 4

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, June 6

Class A

A4: No. 8 Messalonskee (8-8) at No. 1 Bangor (15-1), 4:15 p.m.

Thursday, June 7

Class A

A1: No. 5 Hampden Academy (11-5) at No. 4 Lewiston (12-4), 4 p.m.

A2: No. 6 Mt. Ararat (11-5) at No. 3 Edward Little (13-3), 4 p.m.

A3: No. 7 Skowhegan (8-8) at No. 2 Oxford Hills (13-3), 4 p.m.

Class B

B1: No. 5 Hermon (12-5) at BP5 winner

B2: No. 6 Gardiner (13-4) at BP6 winner

B3: BP2 winner at No. 2 Brewer (11-5)

B4: No. 8 Nokomis (11-6) at No. 1 Ellsworth (15-1)

Class C

C1: No. 5 Bucksport (9-7) at No. 4 George Stevens (11-5), 3:30 p.m.

C2: No. 6 Dexter (12-4) at No. 3 Fort Kent (12-4), 3 p.m.

C3: CP2 winner at No. 2 Mattanawcook Academy (10-6)

C4: No. 8 Orono (8-9) at No. 1 Houlton (11-3)

Class D

D1: DP4 winner at No. 4 Central Aroostook (9-6)

D2: No. 6 Penobscot Valley (14-3) at No. 3 Woodland (14-2)

D3: DP2 winner at No. 2 Bangor Christian (12-4)

D4: No. 9 Stearns (8-9) at No. 1 Fort Fairfield (12-2)

SOUTH

Preliminaries

Tuesday, June 5

Class A

AP1: No. 9 Falmouth (8-8) at No. 8 Marshwood (9-7), 4:30 p.m.

AP2: No. 7 Thornton Academy 4, No. 10 Noble 3

AP3: No. 6 Windham 2, No. 11 Scarborough 1

AP4: No. 12 Deering 6, No. 5 Biddeford 2

Class B

B1: No. 9 Leavitt (10-6) at No. 8 Fryeburg Academy (7-9)

B2: No. 7 Yarmouth 10, No. 10 Spruce Mountain 0

B3: No. 11 Gray-New Gloucester 6, No. 6 Freeport 1

Class C

CP1: No. 8 Winthrop 5, No. 9 Sacopee Valley 4

CP2: No. 7 Monmouth Academy 5, No. 10 Mt. Abram 3

Class D

D2: No. 3 Greenville 11, No. 6 Vinalhaven/North Haven 1

SOFTBALL

NORTH

Preliminaries

Tuesday, June 5

Class B

BP1: No. 8 Gardiner 12, No. 9 Lawrence 0,

BP2: No. 7 Winslow 7, No. 10 Nokomis 5

BP5: No. 13 Ellsworth (6-10) at No. 4 Hermon (13-3)

BP6: No. 14 Mt. Desert Island (9-7) at No. 3 Oceanside (14-2), 2 p.m.

Class C

CP1: No. 9 Sumner (7-9) at No. 8 Dexter (8-8)

CP2: No. 10 Piscataquis 5, No. 7 Fort Kent 4

Class D

DP1: No. 9 Madawaska 22, No. 8 Central Aroostook 13

DP2: No. 7 Stearns 12, No. 10 Deer Isle-Stonington 6

DP3: No. 11 Fort Fairfield (6-8) at No. 6 East Grand (11-2)

DP4: No. 5 Woodland 23, No. 12 Jonesport-Beals 11

Wednesday, June 6

Class B

BP3: No. 11 Presque Isle (7-9) at No. 6 Medomak Valley (10-6), 2 p.m.

BP4: No. 12 Belfast (7-9) at No. 5 Foxcroft Academy (13-3), 3 p.m.

Class D

DP5: No. 13 Schenck (3-13) at No. 4 Ashland (9-5), 4 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 7

Class A

A1: No. 5 Edward Little (9-7) at No. 4 Messalonskee (9-7)

A2: No. 6 Hampden Academy (7-9) at No. 3 Lewiston (13-3), 4 p.m.

A3: No. 7 Mt. Ararat (7-9) at No. 2 Oxford Hills (13-3), 4 p.m.

A4: No. 8 Bangor (7-9) at No. 1 Skowhegan (16-0), 3 p.m.

Class B

B1: BP4 winner at BP5 winner

B2: BP3 winner at BP6 winner

B3: No. 7 Winslow (12-5) at No. 2 Old Town (15-1)

B4: No. 8 Gardiner (11-6) at No. 1 Brewer (16-0)

Class C

C1: No. 5 Orono (9-7) at No. 4 Houlton (9-5)

C2: No. 6 Central (9-7) at No. 3 Mattanawcook Academy (12-4)

C3: No. 10 Piscataquis (7-10) at No. 2 Narraguagus (15-1)

C4: CP1 winner at No. 1 Bucksport (15-1)

Class D

D1: No. 5 Woodland (13-4) vs. DP5 winner

D2: DP3 winner at No. 3 Katahdin (11-3)

D3: No. 7 Stearns (10-7) at No. 2 Penobscot Valley (16-0)

D4: No. 9 Madawaska (8-7) at No. 1 Southern Aroostook (14-0)

SOUTH

Preliminaries

Tuesday, June 5

Class A

AP1: No. 8 Portland 2, No. 9 South Portland 0

AP2: No. 7 Windham 21, No. 10 Bonny Eagle 9

AP3: No. 11 Biddeford (7-9) at No. 6 Kennebunk (10-6), 3:30 p.m.

AP4: No. 5 Gorham 7, No. 12 Marshwood 6

Class B

BP1: No. 9 Cape Elizabeth 4, No. 8 Yarmouth 3

BP2: No. 7 Poland 14, No. 10 Leavitt 1

BP3: No. 6 Greely 10, No. 11 Spruce Mountain 4

Class C

CP1: No. 9 Maranacook (8-8) at No. 8 Hall-Dale (8-8)

CP2: No. 10 Telstar (6-10) at No. 7 Traip Academy (9-7), 2 p.m.

TEAM TENNIS

BOYS

NORTH

Wednesday, June 6

At Colby, Waterville

Regional finals

Class A

No. 2 Lewiston (11-3) vs. No. 1 Camden Hills, 1 p.m.

Class B

No. 2 Caribou (14-0) vs. No. 1 Waterville (13-0), 10 a.m.

Class C

No. 2 Orono (10-4) vs. No. 1 Mattanawcook Acad. (14-0), 4 p.m.

SOUTH

Thursday, June 7

Regional finals

At Bates, Lewiston

Class A

No. 2 Portland (13-1) vs. No. 1 Falmouth (14-0), 12:45 p.m.

Class B

No. 2 Freeport (10-3) vs. No. 5 Cape Elizabeth (9-5), 9:15 a.m.

Class C

No. 2 Hall-Dale (11-1) vs. No. 1 Waynflete (14-0)

GIRLS

NORTH

Wednesday, June 6

Regional finals

At Colby, Waterville

Class A

No. 2 Brunswick (12-1) vs. No. 1 Lewiston (13-0), 1 p.m.

Class B

No. 1 Caribou (14-0) vs. No. 2 John Bapst (13-1), 10 a.m.

Class C

No. 1 Mattanawcook (14-0) vs. No. 2 George Stevens (11-2), 4 p.m.

SOUTH

Thursday, June 7

Regional finals

At Bates, Lewiston

Class A

No. 6 Portland (8-6) vs. No. 1 Falmouth (14-0), 12:45 p.m.

Class B

No. 3 Cape Elizabeth (11-2) vs. No. 1 Lincoln Acad. (14-0), 9:15 a.m.

Class C

No. 1 Carrabec vs. No. 2 Maranacook (13-1), 4:15 p.m.

Golf

MSGA Women

At Cape Arundel GC

Better Ball — GROSS: Kannegieser, Kristin and Hyndman, Laurie 73; Koshliek, Vicki and Storey, Nancy 79; Wintle, Lisa and Bither, Nancy 80; Rondeau, Barbara and Choate, Cynthia 81; Vadnais, Bernice and Eon, Joy 82; Keeley, Catherine and Vail, Phyllis 84; Garland, Corleen and Bourque, Nancy 86; Boyle, Catherine and Fifield, Cathy 87; Raynor, Anne and Stewart, Jenifer 87; Crawford, Kathy and Applebee, Donna 87; NET: Lee, Janet and Wallingford, Joy 62; McRay, Fran and Martin, Kirsten 63; Cote, Bonnie and Smith, Jean 64; Hillman, Margaret and Davison, Darlene 64; Knowles, Jill and Collins, Maureen 65; Forest, Marilyn and Gasink, Nancy 66; Fitzpatrick, Jan and Barnes, Anne 66; Boardman, Sandy and Rubino, Nancy 66; Arnold, Colleen and Padget, Pam 66; Kostis, Cindi and McDonald, Patty 66; SKINS GROSS: Koshliek, Vicki 11; Lage, Patricia 18; Bailey, Patricia 3; Lindquist, Vicki 7; NET: Cote, Bonnie 14; Paradis, Connie 4; Neilson, Peg 6

Batter up

BASEBALL

Little League

Rotary 26, Kiwanis 11

Rotary top hitters: Jackson Lizzotte home run 4 singles; Ridge Mitchell 2 doubles 2 singles; Tyler Michaud triple, 2 singles; winning pitcher: Jordan Craft; Kiwanis: Bryson Madden double single, Gabriel Gifford 2 doubles