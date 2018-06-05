Son of late UMaine coaching legend hired as Colby College hockey assistant

Courtesy of Rena Laverty | USA NTDP Courtesy of Rena Laverty | USA NTDP

June 5, 2018 1:00 pm

WATERVILLE, Maine — Tyler Walsh, the head coach at North Yarmouth Academy and an assistant coach with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, is the new assistant coach for the Colby College men’s hockey team.

Walsh is the son of late University of Maine head coach Shawn Walsh, who guided the Black Bears to NCAA Division I national championships in 1993 and 1999.

Tyler Walsh, who will start at Colby on July 1, will work under head coach Blaise MacDonald. The Mules won the New England Small College Athletic Conference title and made the NCAA Frozen Four last season.

“Tyler has had some great experiences in his young coaching career and worked with some very good coaches,” MacDonald said in a release. “He has big shoes to fill, but he will embrace the challenge and continue to move our program in a positive direction. I am very excited to welcome Tyler to Colby Hockey.”

Walsh, a 2014 graduate of UMaine, has been the head hockey coach and assistant athletic director at North Yarmouth since 2016. He was recruiting throughout New England and Canada during his time there.

Walsh started his coaching career as a student assistant coach under then-University of Maine head coach Tim Whitehead during ther 2012-2013 season. He stayed in Division I hockey as the director of hockey operations at Canisius College (2013-2014). Walsh then headed to Michigan to work as an assistant with the national team development program.

