35-year-old found dead on Portland sidewalk

By Seth Koenig , BDN Staff • June 5, 2018 5:54 pm

Updated: June 5, 2018 5:58 pm

A 35-year-old man was found unresponsive in Portland’s Bayside neighborhood by a passerby Tuesday and later pronounced dead, police said.

Assistant Portland Police Chief Vernon Malloch told the Bangor Daily News police are investigating the death, but said it’s “not considered suspicious at this time.”

In a series of emails, Portland police said the man was reportedly not breathing when he was discovered on the sidewalk along Somerset Street between Chestnut and Elm streets by an individual walking to his car just before noon Tuesday.

Rescuers from the Portland Fire Department were unable to revive the man and he was pronounced dead, Lt. Robert Martin said.

Martin said the department is not releasing the man’s name until his next of kin is notified. The chief medical examiner’s office will determine the official cause of death, he said.

BDN reporter Jake Bleiberg contributed to this report.

