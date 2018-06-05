New England
June 05, 2018
New England

Company with ‘Zombie Cinderella’ trademark faces new legal fight

Gabor Degre | BDN
Audrie Lee of Kenduskeag is in costume for Bangor Zombie Walk in this BDN file photo. The California company that has trademarked "Zombie Cinderella" and "Zombie Pinocchio" is being challenged on its attempt to trademark "Rapunzel."
The Associated Press

BOSTON — A Massachusetts law professor is fighting a California company’s trademark claim to the name Rapunzel.

Suffolk University’s Rebecca Curtin is asking federal trademark officials to reject an application from United Trademark Holdings, saying the fairytale character belongs to the public.

The Beverly Hills company makes dolls and other toys based on children’s stories. It applied for the rights to Rapunzel for dolls in November.

The company has many other trademarks including “Teen Rapunzel,” ”Zombie Pinocchio” and “Zombie Cinderella.”

Curtin is represented by another Suffolk law professor and students in the Boston school’s intellectual property clinic.

An attorney for United Trademark Holdings tells The Boston Globe that Curtin doesn’t have authority to challenge the trademark because she isn’t a competitor.

Company officials have until June 18 to respond to the objection.

