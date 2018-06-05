Bath police searching for teen missing since Monday night

Courtesy of Jennifer Parker Courtesy of Jennifer Parker

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • June 5, 2018 1:32 pm

Police are searching for a 14-year-old Bath boy last seen at 10 p.m. Monday at a Bath shopping center.

Dakota Parker reportedly left home after an argument with a family member, Bath police Lt. Robert Savary said Tuesday. His mother then made contact with him and Dakota said he was on his way home, but never arrived.

He was last seen wearing a camouflage hat, a black L.L.Bean pullover, tan Carhartt pants and tan work boots. Dakota is 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Police checked several places his mother thought he might have gone, with no luck, Savary said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Parker’s mother, Jennifer Parker, shared with the Bangor Daily News a Facebook conversation between her son and one of her co-workers in which Parker said, “I need help asap.”

