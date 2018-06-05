Police resume search for missing Skowhegan woman

Maine State Police | BDN Maine State Police | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • June 5, 2018 3:25 pm

State police resumed searching an area of Skowhegan Tuesday where a missing local woman was last confirmed seen more than a year ago.

Tina Stadig, 40, has been missing since May 28, 2017. She was reportedly spotted at a Bangor homeless shelter last July, but the sighting was never confirmed, according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety.

[State police, Maine Warden Service join search for Skowhegan woman missing since May]

Her last confirmed sighting was at a friend’s house off Route 150 in Skowhegan, where police on Tuesday continued a search that began last winter, McCausland said. In December, troopers and members of the Maine Warden Service searched the home and the surrounding five acres of forest, but the effort was cut short because of weather conditions, he said.

“There isn’t anything new [to report] other than we didn’t complete the efforts in December,” McCausland said. Police were using an excavator Tuesday to search the area, he said.

Stadig is 5 foot, 2 inches tall, with brown hair, hazel eyes, and weighs about 140 pounds. Skowhegan police is the primary agency handling the investigation.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.