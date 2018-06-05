Bar Harbor woman, alleged killer attended high school together

Bill Trotter | BDN Bill Trotter | BDN

By Bill Trotter , BDN Staff • June 5, 2018 12:44 pm

As Bar Harbor residents struggle to come to grips with the arrest of a local man in the killing of a 19-year-old woman, who had attended Mount Desert Island High School with him, police are releasing few details about the circumstances surrounding the death.

Jalique Keene, 21, and Mikaela Conley, 19, appear to have known each other prior to her disappearance last Friday. Each indicated on their Facebook profiles that they had attended MDI High School and had “friended” each other on the social media site.

Keene was a sports star at MDI High School, where he played running back for the school’s football team, graduating in 2015. He went on to play football at West Virginia State University.

Conley, whose body was found Saturday in Bar Harbor in woods adjacent to Conners Emerson Elementary School, was an underclassman at MDI High School during Keene’s senior year, according to archival information published in the weekly Mount Desert Islander newspaper.

Maine State Police arrested Keene Monday night and charged him with murder for allegedly killing Conley. He remained at Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth Tuesday afternoon.

Police have not released details about the cause or circumstances of Conley’s death, and no court documents in relation to the case have been filed at the Hancock County courthouse in Ellsworth. Keene is expected to make his initial appearance in court Wednesday morning on the murder charge, according to court staff.

Keene has a prior criminal record, but no convictions that would suggest he previously has been accused of violent behavior.

In 2012, when he was 15, he was sentenced on a felony charge of burglary, for which he was ordered to serve a year of probation and to pay restitution of $260.70, according to the State Bureau of Identification.

In 2016, he was convicted of three misdemeanor counts of furnishing a place for minors to consume liquor, and on one count each of theft and violating conditions of release. He served two days in jail for those offenses.

Both Keene and Conley had dealt with the deaths of their fathers.

Keene’s father, Gerald Keene, died in October 2016, according to an obituary published in the Mount Desert Islander. Conley’s father, Chris Conley, died in 2003, according to Bangor Daily News archives.

BDN reporter Nick Sambides Jr. contributed to this report.

