Bangor man charged with manslaughter in fatal May crash

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • June 5, 2018 4:22 pm

Updated: June 5, 2018 4:31 pm

A Bangor man was charged with manslaughter in connection with a single-car crash in May that left one passenger dead and two others injured.

James M. McBride, 44, was arrested Tuesday, according to the Penobscot County District Attorney’s Office. He also was charged with aggravated operating under the influence of intoxicants and aggravated driving to endanger.

McBride is being held at the Penobscot County Jail. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday by video conference at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

Killed in the crash was Mark W. “Billy” Allard, 44, of Glenburn, who was a passenger in a 2005 Chrysler 300 driven by McBride when it went off Route 221, also known as Hudson Road, at about 7:12 p.m. on May 6, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

The other passengers have not been identified.

