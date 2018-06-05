Feds score Maine, other states on Medicaid performance, but top official reticent

Julio Cortez | AP Julio Cortez | AP

By Phil Galewitz, Kaiser Health News • June 5, 2018 12:17 pm

The Trump administration Monday released a Medicaid “scorecard” intended to show how the nation’s largest health program is performing. But the nation’s top Medicaid official didn’t want to draw any conclusions.

“This is about bringing a level of transparency and accountability to the Medicaid program that we have never had before,” said Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Yet in a meeting with reporters, Verma refused to discuss the findings in any detail or comment on any individual states that performed poorly or exceptionally.

“I will let you look at the data and make your own conclusions,” she told journalists a few minutes before the report was posted online.

When reporters pressed Verma to comment on the document, she refused to give an assessment of the Medicaid program, the federal-state health program for low-income residents. She has run Medicaid for the past 15 months.

“The idea here is to give you a sense of where states are on different areas,” she said. “The idea is to be used for best practices,” and it’s “an opportunity for us to identify” and have discussions with states that aren’t performing well.

Medicaid covers about 75 million people, about half of them children.

As of March, 263,662 Mainers were enrolled in Medicaid, known in the state as MaineCare. But Maine did not report how much enrollment has changed since 2013, when health insurance marketplaces were launched under the Affordable Care Act, giving low-income people another avenue to sign up for the program. Nationally, enrollment has risen nearly 30 percent.

The report looked at how well states provide a wide variety of health services to children and adults. It also reviewed how quickly the federal government was approving state waiver requests to change their programs.

But not all states provided data for each service because sharing information was voluntary.

For example, half the states, including Maine, did not show how well they control Medicaid enrollees’ blood pressure.

Maine reported no data on health services for adults in the Medicaid program. It provided 16 of 21 measures on children’s health care, showing high ratings compared to other states on kids visiting a primary care doctor within the past two years, but poor ratings on behavioral and developmental screenings for toddlers, asthma treatment, and dental care, among others.

The National Association of Medicaid Directors panned the scorecard. It acknowledged the need for a system to measure performance but said its members have concerns about its accuracy and usefulness.

“There are significant methodological issues with the underlying data, including completeness, timeliness, and quality,” the association said in a statement. It noted that most of the data comes from 2015.

As expected, the data showed great variation in how states provide care, including immunizing teenagers or getting dental care to children. A big reason is that state Medicaid benefits and payments to doctors vary dramatically, the Medicaid directors said, so that “it will not be possible to make apples-to-apples comparisons between states.”

In her first public speech, Verma promised last November to release a Medicaid scorecard. She said states won’t immediately face any consequences for poor performance — but that could change.

“The data … begins to offer taxpayers insights into how their dollars are being spent and the impact those dollars have on health outcomes,” Verma said Monday.

Sara Rosenbaum, a professor of health law and policy at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., who previously led a congressional advisory board on Medicaid, suggested that the information is still too incomplete to be of great value.

“It is amazing to me that in 2018 this is all we have when trying to understand how the nation’s largest insurer performs for its poorest and most vulnerable residents,” she said.

Kaiser Health News (KHN) is a national health policy news service. It is an editorially independent program of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

KHN’s coverage of children’s health care issues is supported in part by the Heising-Simons Foundation.

The Bangor Daily News contributed to this report.