ACA premiums going up, but by less than expected

By Patty Wight, Maine Public • June 5, 2018 1:30 pm

Insurance companies in Maine that will offer individual health insurance on the Affordable Care Act marketplace next year are proposing premium increases from about 5 to 9 percent.

Maine-based independent health policy consultant Mitchell Stein says that’s better than projections from the Congressional Budget Office, “which estimated that some of the actions of the administration would add at least 10 percent to the rates for this year.”

The Trump administration eliminated the mandate that individuals purchase insurance. The elimination goes into effect in 2019.

Stein says the proposed premium increases reflect the potential loss of consumers in the ACA marketplace.

