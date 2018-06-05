Civil rights lawyer Mary Bonauto to appear in Bangor for June 12 Dirigo Speaks

Joellen Easton | BDN Joellen Easton | BDN

By Joellen Easton • June 5, 2018 7:26 am

Legendary civil rights attorney (and Maine resident) Mary Bonauto comes to the Bangor Public Library on June 12 at 5:30pm for a talk on new fronts in LGBTQ rights, three years after her successful 2015 argument before the U.S. Supreme Court in Obergefell v. Hodges, which established the right of all same sex couples to legally marry nationwide.

Bonauto is the Civil Rights Project Director at GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders, where she has been an attorney since 1990. She has argued multiple landmark cases, including Goodridge v. Department of Public Health in 2003, which made Massachusetts the first state in which same-sex couples could legally marry. She is currently serving as co-counsel in two cases challenging President Trump’s transgender military ban.

The event is free, but we encourage you to RSVP on Eventbrite as seats are already filling up.

Please use the space provided in the RSVP form, or the comments below, to share your questions and stories if you’d like to send them in advance. We will include as many of your questions as we can during the Q&A.