Local scores, schedule; golf, Little League results

June 4, 2018 9:18 pm

High school playoffs

BASEBALL

NORTH

Preliminaries

Monday, June 4

Class D

DP5: No. 4 Central Aroostook 13, No. 13 Wisdom 0

Tuesday, June 5

Class B

BP1: No. 9 Waterville (10-6) at No. 8 Nokomis (10-6), 2:30 p.m.

BP2: No. 10 John Bapst (8-8) at No. 7 Old Town (9-7)

BP3: No. 11 Belfast (9-7) at No. 6 Gardiner (12-4), 2:30 p.m.

BP4: No. 12 MCI (7-9) at No. 5 Hermon (11-5)

BP5: No. 13 Presque Isle (6-10) at No. 4 Oceanside (13-3), 2 p.m.

BP6: No. 14 Caribou (4-12) at No. 3 Mt. Desert Island (11-5)

Class C

CP1: No. 9 Central (6-10) at No. 8 Orono (7-9)

CP2: No. 10 Lee Academy (4-12) at No. 7 Calais (12-4)

Class D

DP1: No. 9 Stearns (7-9) at No. 8 Jonesport-Beals (9-3)

DP2: No. 10 Deer Isle-Stonington (4-12) at No. 7 Greater Houlton Christian (11-3)

DP3: No. 11 Hodgdon (5-9) at No. 6 Penobscot Valley (13-3)

DP4: No. 12 Ashland (5-8) at No. 5 Katahdin (10-4)

DP6: No. 14 Southern Aroostook (4-10) at No. 3 Woodland (14-2)

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 7

Class A

A1: No. 5 Hampden Academy (11-5) at No. 4 Lewiston (12-4), 4 p.m.

A2: No. 6 Mt. Ararat (11-5) at No. 3 Edward Little (13-3), 4 p.m.

A3: No. 7 Skowhegan (8-8) at No. 2 Oxford Hills (13-3)

A4: No. 8 Messalonskee (8-8) at No. 1 Bangor (15-1)

Class B

B1: BP4 winner at BP5 winner

B2: BP3 winner at BP6 winner

B3: BP2 winner at No. 2 Brewer (11-5)

B4: BP1 winner at No. 1 Ellsworth (15-1)

Class C

C1: No. 5 Bucksport (9-7) at No. 4 George Stevens (11-5)

C2: No. 6 Dexter (12-4) at No. 3 Fort Kent (12-4)

C3: CP2 winner at No. 2 Mattanawcook Academy (10-6)

C4: CP1 winner at No. 1 Houlton (11-3)

Class D

D1: DP4 winner at No. 4 Central Aroostook (9-6)

D2: DP3 winner at DP6 winner

D3: DP2 winner at No. 2 Bangor Christian (12-4)

D4: DP1 winner at No. 1 Fort Fairfield (12-2)

SOUTH

Preliminaries

Tuesday, June 5

Class A

AP1: No. 9 Falmouth (8-8) at No. 8 Marshwood (9-7), 4:30 p.m.

AP2: No. 10 Noble (8-8) at No. 7 Thornton Academy (10-6), 4:30 p.m.

AP3: No. 11 Scarborough (6-10) at No. 6 Windham (10-6), 3 p.m.

AP4: No. 12 Deering (7-9) at No. 5 Biddeford (11-5), 4 p.m.

Class B

B1: No. 9 Leavitt (10-6) at No. 8 Fryeburg Academy (7-9)

B2: No. 10 Spruce Mountain (9-7) at No. 7 Yarmouth (9-7), 4:30 p.m.

B3: No. 11 Gray-New Gloucester (9-7) at No. 6 Freeport (10-6), 4:15 p.m.

Class C

CP1: No. 9 Sacopee Valley (9-7) at No. 8 Winthrop (9-7), 4 p.m.

CP2: No. 10 Mt. Abram (6-10) at No. 7 Monmouth Academy (12-4), 4 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, June 6

Class D

D4: No. 8 Forest Hills (5-8) at No. 1 Searsport (10-6), 3 p.m.

Thursday, June 7

Class A

A1: P4 winner at No. 4 Cheverus (11-5)

A2: P3 winner at No. 3 Portland (12-4)

A3: P2 winner at No. 2 Gorham (12-4)

A4: P1 winner at No. 1 South Portland (14-2)

Class B

B1: No. 5 Mountain Valley (11-5) at No. 4 York (10-6)

B2: BP3 winner at No. 3 Greely (10-6)

B3: BP2 winner at No. 2 Cape Elizabeth (11-5)

B4: BP1 winner at No. 1 Wells (14-2)

Class C

C1: No. 5 Carrabec/Madison (11-5) at No. 4 Traip Academy (12-4)

C2: No. 6 St. Dominic (11-5) at No. 3 Maranacook (13-3)

C3: CP2 winner at No. 2 Lisbon (13-3)

C4: CP1 winner at No. 1 Hall-Dale (15-1)

Class D

D1: No. 5 Rangeley (9-5) at No. 4 Buckfield (10-6)

D2: No. 6 Vinalhaven/North Haven (5-7) at No. 3 Greenville (13-3)

D3: No. 7 Temple Academy (6-10) at No. 2 Richmond (14-1), 2:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

NORTH

Preliminaries

Tuesday, June 5

Class B

BP1: No. 9-Lawrence (8-8) at No. 8-Gardiner (10-6), 4 p.m.

BP2: No. 10-Nokomis (9-7) at No. 7-Winslow (11-5), 4 p.m.

BP3: No. 11-Presque Isle (7-9) at No. 6-Medomak Valley (10-6), 3 p.m.

BP4: No. 12-Belfast (7-9) at No. 5-Foxcroft Academy (13-3), 2 p.m.

BP5: No. 13-Ellsworth (6-10) at No. 4-Hermon (13-3)

BP6: No. 14-Mt. Desert Island (9-7) at No. 3-Oceanside (14-2), 2 p.m.

Class C

CP1: No. 9-Sumner (7-9) at No. 8-Dexter (8-8)

CP2: No. 10-Piscataquis (6-10) at No. 7-Fort Kent (9-7)

Class D

DP1: No. 9-Madawaska (7-7) at No. 8-Central Aroostook (5-9)

DP2: No. 10-Deer Isle-Stonington (8-8) at No. 7-Stearns (9-7)

DP3: No. 11-Fort Fairfield (6-8) at No. 6-East Grand (11-2)

DP4: No. 12-Jonesport-Beals (5-7) at No. 5-Woodland (12-4)

DP5: No. 13-Schenck (3-13) at No. 4-Ashland (9-5)

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 7

Class A

A1: No. 5-Edward Little (9-7) at No. 4-Messalonskee (9-7)

A2: No. 6-Hampden Academy (7-9) at No. 3-Lewiston (13-3), 4 p.m.

A3: No. 7-Mt. Ararat (7-9) at No. 2-Oxford Hills (13-3), 4 p.m.

A4: No. 8-Bangor (7-9) at No. 1-Skowhegan (16-0)

Class B

B1: BP4 winner at BP5 winner

B2: BP3 winner at BP6 winner

B3: BP2 winner at No. 2-Old Town (15-1)

B4: BP1 winner at No. 1-Brewer (16-0)

Class C

C1: No. 5-Orono (9-7) at No. 4-Houlton (9-5)

C2: No. 6-Central (9-7) at No. 3-Mattanawcook Academy (12-4)

C3: CP2 winner at No. 2-Narraguagus (15-1)

C4: CP1 winner at No. 1-Bucksport (15-1)

Class D

D1: DP4 winner at DP5 winner

D2: DP3 winner at No. 3-Katahdin (11-3)

D3: DP2 winner at No. 2-Penobscot Valley (16-0)

D4: DP1 winner at No. 1-Southern Aroostook (14-0)

SOUTH

Preliminaries

Tuesday, June 5

Class A

AP1: No. 9-South Portland (8-8) at No. 8-Portland (9-7), 4 p.m.

AP2: No. 10-Bonny Eagle (7-9) at No. 7-Windham (9-7), 3 p.m.

AP3: No. 11-Biddeford (7-9) at No. 6-Kennebunk (10-6), 3:30 p.m.

AP4: No. 12-Marshwood (6-10) at No. 5-Gorham (12-4), 4:30 p.m.

Class B

BP1: No. 9-Cape Elizabeth (8-8) at No. 8-Yarmouth (9-7), 4:30 p.m.

BP2: No. 10-Leavitt (7-9) at No. 7-Poland (9-7), 4:30 p.m.

BP3: No. 11-Spruce Mountain (9-7) at No. 6-Greely (9-7), 4:30 p.m.

Class C

CP1: No. 9-Maranacook (8-8) at No. 8-Hall-Dale (8-8)

CP2: No. 10-Telstar (6-10) at No. 7-Traip Academy (9-7), 2 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Class D

D1: No. 5-Vinalhaven/North Haven (7-5) at No. 4-Searsport (8-8), 1 p.m.

Wednesday, June 6

Class C

C2: No. 6-Carrabec (10-6) at No. 3-Lisbon (12-4), 4 p.m.

Thursday, June 7

Class A

A1: AP4 winner at No. 4-Massabesic (12-4)

A2: AP3 winner at No. 3-Thornton Academy (13-3)

A3: AP2 winner at No. 2-Noble (15-1)

A4: AP1 winner at No. 1-Scarborough (16-0)

Class B

B1: No. 5-Oak Hill (13-3) at No. 4-Morse (12-4), 4 p.m.

B2: BP3 winner at No. 3-Fryeburg Academy (11-5)

B3: BP2 winner at No. 2-Gray-New Gloucester (11-5)

B4: BP1 winner at No. 1-Wells (11-5)

Class C

C1: No. 5-Monmouth Academy (11-5) at No. 4-Winthrop (12-4), 4 p.m.

C3: CP2 winner at No. 2-Sacopee Valley (14-2)

C4: CP1 winner at No. 1-Madison (16-0)

Class D

D2: No. 6-Temple Academy (6-9) at No. 3-Buckfield (12-4)

D3: No. 7-Rangeley (4-9) at No. 2-Richmond (14-1), 4 p.m.

TEAM TENNIS

BOYS

NORTH

Saturday, June 2

Semifinals

Class A

No. 1 Camden Hills 5, No. 4 Mt. Blue 0 (played on June 1)

No. 2 Lewiston 4, No. 6 Brunswick 1

Class B

No. 1 Waterville 4, No. 5 Ellsworth 1

No. 2 Caribou 5, No. 3 Foxcroft 0

Class C

No. 1 Mattanawcook Acad. 3, No. 4 Van Buren 2

No. 2 Orono 4, No. 3 George Stevens 1

Wednesday, June 6

At Colby, Waterville

Regional finals

Class A

No. 2 Lewiston (11-3) vs. No. 1 Camden Hills, 1 p.m.

Class B

No. 2 Caribou (14-0) vs. No. 1 Waterville (13-0), 10 a.m.

Class C

No. 2 Orono (10-4) vs. No. 1 Mattanawcook Acad. (14-0), 4 p.m.

SOUTH

Saturday, June 2

Semifinals

Class A

No. 1 Falmouth 5, No. 5 Thornton Acad. 0

No. 2 Portland 3, No. 3 Kennebunk/Wells 2

Class B

No. 5 Cape Elizabeth 4, No. 1 Lincoln Acad. 1

No. 2 Freeport 4, No. 3 Yarmouth 1

Class C

No. 5 Madison (7-4) at No. 1 Waynflete (13-0)

No. 2 Hall-Dale 5, No. 3 Dirigo 0

Monday, June 4

Class C

No. 1 Waynflete 5, No. 5 Madison 0

Thursday, June 7

Regional finals

At Bates, Lewiston

Class A

No. 2 Portland (13-1) vs. No. 1 Falmouth (14-0), 12:45 p.m.

Class B

No. 2 Freeport (10-3) vs. No. 5 Cape Elizabeth (9-5), 9:15 a.m.

Class C

No. 2 Hall-Dale (11-1) vs. No. 1 Waynflete (14-0)

GIRLS

NORTH

Saturday, June 2

Semifinals

Class A

No. 1 Lewiston 4, No. 4 Camden Hills 1

No. 2 Brunswick 4, No. 3 Messalonskee 1

Class B

No. 1 Caribou 5, No. 5 Hermon 0

No. 2 John Bapst 3, No. 3 Waterville 2

Class C

No. 1 Mattanawcook 4, No. 4 Orono 1

No. 2 George Stevens def. No. 3 Fort Kent

Wednesday, June 6

Regional finals

At Colby, Waterville

Class A

No. 2 Brunswick (12-1) vs. No. 1 Lewiston (13-0), 1 p.m.

Class B

No. 1 Caribou (14-0) vs. No. 2 John Bapst (13-1), 10 a.m.

Class C

No. 1 Mattanawcook (14-0) vs. No. 2 George Stevens (11-2), 4 p.m.

SOUTH

Saturday, June 2

Semifinals

Class A

No. 1 Falmouth 4, No. 5 Scarborough 1

No. 6 Portland 3, No. 7 Thornton Acad. 2

Class B

No. 1 Lincoln Acad. 5, No. 4 Gardiner 0

No. 3 Cape Elizabeth 3, No. 2 Greely 2

Class C

No. 1 Carrabec 3, No. 5 Waynflete 2

Monday, June 4

Class C

No. 2 Maranacook 5, Madison 0

Thursday, June 7

Regional finals

At Bates, Lewiston

Class A

No. 6 Portland (8-6) vs. No. 1 Falmouth (14-0), 12:45 p.m.

Class B

No. 3 Cape Elizabeth (11-2) vs. No. 1 Cape Elizabeth (14-0), 9:15

Class C

No. 1 Carrabec vs. No. 2 Maranacook (13-1), 4:15 p.m.

Golf

Hole-in-One

Ken Rose

BROOKS — Ken Rose of Jackson recorded his first career hole-in-one on the 140-yard fourth hole at Country View Golf Course on Monday. He used a 5-iron on the shot which was witnessed by Richard Johnson.

CMSGA

At Rockland GC

Overall Gross: Bob Sommers 73, Bruce Bubier 74M; Net: Roy Bennett 60, Tom Downs 63, Gene Reny 64M; FLIGHT 1 Gross: Reid Birdsall 74, Jeff Corson 79, Jim Spurlin 80; Net: Don Blake 64, Dave Sawyer 65, Steve Greenlaw 66; FLIGHT 2 Gross: Larry Goldsmith 76, Forrest Dillon 78, Wayne Sanford 79M; Net: Barry Gates 65, Stan Bolduc 66, Charles Pike 67; FLIGHT 3 Gross: Bill bachofner 78, Jack Wallace 80, Ed McKay 81M; Net: Paul Connolly 64, Alan Turner 67M, Hank Aho 67M ; FLIGHT 4 Gross: Cy Thompson 82, Bill Blakemore 83, Dick Klingaman 86; Net: Charles Perkins 65, Dave Clifford 68, Dick McAuslin 69; Super Senior: Gross: Dana McCurdy 88; Net: Chandler 71; Best Ball Gross: Bill bachofner, Bob Sommers, John Spear, Chandler Woodman 68, Dave Ballew, Tom Downs, Dick Fitzgerald, Phil McCabe 69M; Best Ball Net: Don Blake, Pat Kelley, Rick MacDonald, Dave Sawyer 54, Ben Doody, Pat Doody, Bill Mousseau, Gene Reny 57M; Pins: No. 5 Tom Kus 1-3, Brian Hatch 3-10, No. 9 Dave Ames 10-11, Kevin Brown 34-3, No. 10 Pat Doody 3-5, Jeff Corson 7-1, No. 18 Roy Bennett 6-5, Dick McAuslin 9-5; SKINS: Gross: No. 4 Hank Read (3) No. 7 Reid Birdsall(4) No. 11 Paul Connolly (2) No. 14 John Spear(3) NET No. 2 Dick Klingaman (2) No. 6 Don Blake (2) No. 9 Ben Doody (1) No. 18 Roy Bennett (1)

LOCAL

At Kebo Valley GC

Pins and Skins — Gross: 3. Dan Sargent, 7. Shane Carter, 16. Dan Sargent, 17. Mark Hanscome; Net Skins: 1. Travis Mace 2. Garric Worcester, 5. Jim McFarland, 8. Travis Mace, 12. Jake Blaisdell; Pins: 6. Mark Hanscome 11-0, 9. Empty, 15. Rick Wallace 25-8

At Dexter Muni GC

Weekend Sweeps — Gross: Sean Farnsworth 39; Net: Josh White 33, Randy Moulton 34.5, Ken Welch 35; Pins: No. 4 Josh White 16-5, No. 4 Matt Mountain 16-11

At Lucerne GC

Monday Senior Scramble Results — 1. Bob Landis, Joe Guaraldo, Mark Molnar, Phil Carroll, Tom Winston (-6); 2. Bruce Blanchard, Ben Sawyer, Glenn Monek, Doug Hewes, Bruce Bradbury Jr. (-5); 3. Richard Baker, Ralph Alley, Warren Young, Russ Black, Dennis Kiah (-4); Bill Brooks, Jim Awalt, Bob Fraser, Dana Corey, Ken Goldstein (-3); Kerry Woodbury, Bruce Bradbury Sr., Mike Dore, Dale Anthony, Bob Tweedie (-3); Rock Alley, Buck McKenney, Jim Bonzey, Gordon Warner, Bob McKenney (-1). Pins: No. 2 Bruce Blanchard 16-0, No. 6 Doug Hewes 5-4

At Pine Hill GC

Sunday Couples League — 1. Michelle and Dan Atherton 37, 2. (tie), Peter and Mary Ann Beatham, Steve and Jenny Williams 38, 4. Brad and Tamy Curtis 39, 5. Ed and Sue St Heart 41, 6. Adam and Sarah Freeman 42. Pins: No. 7 Peter Beatham 19-8; No. 9 Michelle Atherton 15-0

Batter up

BASEBALL

Little League

Kiwanis 11, Governors 3

Kiwanis top hitters. Gabriel Gifford 3 doubles, triple; Avery Redding 2 singles, double; Bryson Madden 2 singles; winning pitcher: Gifford; Governors: Nate Tibbits 3 singles; Lucas Moore double; Evan Closson triple