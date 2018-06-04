North team tennis finals moved to Wednesday

Kevin Sjoberg | Aroostook Republican Kevin Sjoberg | Aroostook Republican

June 4, 2018 6:00 pm

Updated: June 4, 2018 6:09 pm

WATERVILLE, Maine — A forecast of rain for Tuesday has postponed the high school tennis North regional team finals to Wednesday at Colby College in Waterville.

The Class B finals will open the championship day at 10 a.m. with both the Caribou boys and girls teams competing in the finals. No. 2 Caribou takes on No. 1 Waterville in the boys final and No. 1 Caribou plays No. 2 John Bapst of Bangor for the girls title.

Class A teams take to the courts next at 1 p.m. when No. 2 Lewiston plays No. 1 Camden Hills in the boys finals and No. 2 Brunswick battles No. 1 Lewiston in the girls final.

The Class C teams conclude the day at 4 p.m. with the top-ranked Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln boys and girls teams seeking titles with the boys playing No. 2 Orono and the girls battling No. 2 George Stevens Academy of Blue Hill.

The North champs advance to take on the South titlists in the state finals on Saturday at Bates College in Lewiston. The South finals are scheduled for Thursday at Bates.

