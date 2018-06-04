Woman accused of driving car onto baseball field, killing man, appears in court

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

By Seth Koenig , BDN Staff • June 4, 2018 3:20 pm

A Sanford woman who is accused of driving her car onto a baseball field and ultimately hitting and killing a man appeared in court Monday to face a charge of manslaughter, CBS 13 reported.

Carol Sharrow, 51, is being held on $500,000 cash bail and will undergo a mental health evaluation before she returns to court in September, according to the television station Monday.

Very few details after suspect’s court appearance for deadly Sanford hit and run at ball field. No affidavit has been filed and her atty will only say he has no reason to believe substance abuse was involved. — Marissa Bodnar (@MarissaWGME) June 4, 2018

A bystander apparently captured video of a purple sedan driving erratically around the baseball diamond at Sanford’s Goodall Park during a youth baseball game Friday night.

Carol Sharrow making her first court appearance on one count of manslaughter pic.twitter.com/IGDmxTPW5a — Marissa Bodnar (@MarissaWGME) June 4, 2018

In a Facebook post, the Sanford Little League expressed “heartfelt gratitude” that none of the children playing at the time were physically hurt in the incident, as well as “deep sorrow” for the loss of 68-year-old Douglas Parkhurst, who was allegedly hit by the vehicle as it drove through away through a gate.

Parkhurst later died on the way to the hospital, police said.

Sharrow was subsequently arrested at her home, police said.

