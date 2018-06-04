Maine girl in upcoming movie says action star Denzel Washington ‘so nice in real life’

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By Seth Koenig , BDN Staff • June 4, 2018 11:27 am

Rhys Cote, 8, of Wells, said it was “fun” to film alongside Academy Award winner Denzel Washington in the soon-to-be-released action movie “The Equalizer 2,” but was bemused by how many takes are necessary to get it right in a Hollywood production.

Cote, who filmed her scenes in the movie in Boston, told CBS 13 “it took a while” to get the final cut.

“We had to film it over and over and over and over and over and over,” the girl said during a recent interview.

And filming alongside a big star like Washington, she said, was “really, really cool. When we went back to Boston for the last time, I made him gifts for Christmas.”

In an interview with Cote posted on the website TV Series Hub, she said working with Washington was “like a big dream.”

“I had a blast on set with him, the other actors, actresses and all the people that make the movie come to life,” she said. “He is so nice in real life.”

In the movie, Cote plays a little girl named Anna, who, according to the trailer, was kidnapped from her mother. Washington subdues a group of tough-looking adversaries aboard a speeding train to seemingly rescue her and set the stage for two more hours of action.

“The Equalizer 2” hits theaters on July 20 and is the sequel to the 2014 blockbuster “The Equalizer.”

Although this is her big screen debut, Cote has been modeling since the age of 3 and has reportedly appeared in advertisements for brands such as Kohl’s and Hasbro, and was featured on an episode of comedian Steve Harvey’s “Little Big Shots” television show last year.

Cote told TV Series Hub the one actor she would still like to work with is Dakota Fanning, who followed a similar path as Cote and ended up a Hollywood star. Fanning started her career out in an advertisement at the age of 5 and at 9, acted alongside Denzel Washington in an action movie — “Man on Fire.” Now an adult, Fanning will next appear on the silverscreen as part of the cast of “Ocean’s 8,” also starring Academy Award winners Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett.

