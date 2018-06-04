Cause of house fire that killed Sanford man remains unknown

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • June 4, 2018 6:46 am

Updated: June 4, 2018 10:40 am

Authorities don’t expect to discover the cause of a weekend house fire in Sanford that left a 53-year-old man dead and his home destroyed, police said.

A neighbor reported the home at 234 Deering Neighborhood Road was on fire around 10 a.m. Sunday, but the fire burned the home and adjoining garage to the ground before firefighters could douse the blaze, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Charles Kerrigan’s body was discovered in the rubble where the garage had stood, McCausland said. The man lived alone in the house, he said.

The fire decimated the property, burning away any clues that would have tipped off investigators with the Office of the Maine State Fire Marshal to what what caused the blaze, McCausland said. Discovering a cause is unlikely, he said.

