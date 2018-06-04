Pickup loses brakes on Maine logging road, forcing passengers to bail out

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • June 4, 2018 9:43 am

Two people were injured over the weekend when they leapt from a moving pickup truck after the vehicle’s brakes gave out on a sloping Maine logging road near the western Canadian border, according to a news report.

Damien Raymond, 34, of Oakland, and Julie York, 31, of Skowhegan were driving down a steep hill on Palmer Pond Road in Mayfield Plantation around 3 p.m. Saturday when they realized the brakes of their 1989 GMC pickup didn’t work, according to the Morning Sentinel.

The pair jumped from the truck, which continued to speed down the hill and crash into a stand of roadside trees, the paper reported. The crash occurred in northern Somerset County, as they two were headed home from a weekend fishing trip.

Both were taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where Raymond was treated for a fractured leg and a possible head injury, according to the paper. York reportedly suffered only cuts and scrapes.

