Local man charged in death of missing Bar Harbor teen

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • June 4, 2018 9:50 pm

BAR HARBOR, Maine ― A local man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 19-year-old woman whose body was discovered near an elementary school.

Jalique Keene, 21, of Bar Harbor, was charged Monday night with murder in connection with the death of 19 year old Mikaela Conley of Bar Harbor, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. Mikaela was reported missing Friday and her body was discovered around noon time on Saturday in Bar Harbor.

[ Community in shock after missing teen’s body found in Bar Harbor]

Keene was taken into custody at the Bar Harbor Police Department and transported to the Hancock County Jail, according to McCausland. His first court appearance will occur in Hancock County District Court on Tuesday or Wednesday, McCausland said in a statement released at about 9:30 p.m.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.